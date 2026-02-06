Japan taps Meta to help search for abuse of Olympic athletes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

People take pictures at the Olympic rings in Livigno, Italy, ahead of the Milan-Cortina Winter Games.

MILAN – Japan’s Olympic committee said on Feb 6 that it was working with tech giant Meta to monitor social media around the clock to protect athletes from online abuse at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games.

The Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) has designated six staff members in Milan and a further 16 in Tokyo to scour social media 24 hours a day, using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to help detect malicious material.

The JOC said that it was partnering with both Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Japanese tech company LINE Yahoo to combat online abuse.

“With the proliferation of social media, defamatory comments and malicious posts targeting athletes have become a serious social issue,” it said in a statement.

“Such behaviour not only places significant mental and physical strain on athletes, but also risks impacting their ability to perform.”

The JOC’s monitoring operation began in mid-January and Japanese media said that officials had identified roughly 2,000 potentially inappropriate posts before the Feb 6 opening ceremony.

Reports said the JOC had requested the removal of 380 social media posts, while Kyodo News said “dozens” were deleted.

Japanese figure skater Kao Miura, meanwhile, said that online abuse was “unacceptable because it hurts and saddens people”.

The 20-year-old said he had received a barrage of abusive messages at last month’s Four Continents Championships in Beijing, which he went on to win.

“The notifications were annoying,” he said.

The head of Japan’s delegation at the Milan-Cortina Games, Hidehito Ito, asked people to “support the athletes”.

“The athletes have worked incredibly hard to get this far, and thoughtless words can take a big toll on their mental state,” he said.

“We want to identify posts as quickly as possible to make the athletes feel safe.”

In other news, anti-doping chiefs at the Winter Games said on Feb 5 they they would investigate bizarre claims that Olympic ski jumpers are injecting hyaluronic acid into their penises to get a competitive advantage.

The claims, first reported in the German media, are based on the theory that adjustments to ski jumpers’ body suits, especially around the groin, can create the effect of a sail that can add metres to a jump.

Two Norwegians were given three-month suspensions last year after the team was found to have adjusted the seams of their suits around the crotch area at the 2025 World Ski Championships.

Marius Lindvik, who will seek to retain his Large Hill Olympic title at these Games, and another Olympic medallist, Johann Andre Forfang, were suspended even though both argued that the suits had been altered without their knowledge.

When Witold Banka, the Polish president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), was asked about the penis injection claims in a news conference in Milan, he answered with a smile: “Ski jumping is very popular in Poland so I promise you I’m going to look at it.”

Olivier Niggli, WADA’s director general, said: “I’m not aware of the details of ski jumping – and how this can improve (performance) – but if anything was to come to the surface we would look at anything if it is actually doping-related.

“We don’t do other means of enhancing performance but our list committee would certainly look into whether this would fall into this category.”

German newspaper Bild last month quoted Kamran Karim, a senior physician at Maria-Hilf Hospital in Krefeld who said it was possible to create a “temporary, visual thickening of the penis through injections of paraffin or hyaluronic acid”.

He added: “However, lengthening is not possible in this way. Such injections are not medically indicated and are associated with risks.”

Meanwhile, the first day of the ice hockey competition on Feb 5 suffered a setback when a women’s game between defending champions Canada and Finland had to be postponed after Finnish players fell ill with norovirus.

“The decision was taken following consultations with medical professionals after cases of norovirus were identified within Team Finland,” the organising committee said in a statement.

According to Italian media, four Finnish players have contracted the highly contagious virus, a form of gastroenteritis, which causes vomiting and diarrhoea.

The game has been postponed until Feb 12, but other women’s games did go ahead. AFP, REUTERS