Japan score nine tries in comfortable 57-12 win over Canada

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Sept 5 - Hooker Mamoru Harada scored two tries as Japan warmed up for the start of the Pacific Nations Cup next week with a comprehensive 57-12 victory over Canada in Niigata on Saturday.

Celebrating 100 years since the formation of the Japan Rugby Football Union in 1926, the home side scored nine tries in all as they dominated the forward battle and were able to find space for their electric backs.

Props Takato Okabe and Takumi Inaba, flankers Ben Gunter and Kanji Shimokawa, centre Yuya Hirose, lock Harry Hockings and back row Tiennan Costley also crossed for scores, with eight of their nine tries coming from forwards.

Canada, who will also take part in the Pacific Nations Cup, were outgunned up front, but managed tries through fullback Takoda McMullin and centre Ben LeSage.

It was by no means perfect from Japan, who had numerous handling errors and were at times put under pressure in the scrum.

But when keeping it at close quarters among the forwards, they gained regular metres and were strong in defence to limit Canadian opportunities in their own 22.

Japan face the United States in their Pacific Nations Cup semi-final in Higashiosaka next Saturday, while Canada meet Fiji at the same venue in their last four clash. REUTERS