Japan’s veterans prepare to scale World Cup ‘Everest’ again

TOULOUSE – Japan coach Jamie Joseph said that his team were preparing to “scale Everest” at the Rugby World Cup after encountering a poor lead-up to the tournament.

The Brave Blossoms are ranked 14th in the world, below three of the four teams in Pool D, and lost three of their four warm-up games, finishing with a 42-21 beating by Italy.

Joseph has reportedly showed his squad a picture of Mount Everest since.

“I want the players to understand that the challenge is going to be big,” he explained last Saturday in Toulouse, where his squad will be based.

“With the arrival in France, we’re just getting really into the dead zone. The World Cup is a dead zone in the sense that if you lose a test match, you know it will be hard.”

Yet Japan, who kick off against Chile in Toulouse on Sunday, have thrived in that dead zone in the last two World Cups, winning seven of their last eight group matches.

In 2015, the Japanese won three out of four group games, but finished third behind South Africa and Scotland.

As hosts in 2019, they scaled their Everest in style, winning all four group games, including against a dazzling Scotland side, before going down to eventual champions South Africa in the quarter-finals.

The combination of panache and teamwork that outclassed the Scots and captured the hearts of the nation has been absent of late, however.

Japan conceded 35 points against a rampant Fiji at the Pacific Nations Cup in August, and competed but failed to convince in losses against weaker opposition in Samoa and Italy.

They will probably need to avenge the loss to Samoa and beat Argentina or struggling former champions England, who have lost five of their last six games, to be in with a chance of reaching the knockout stage at this World Cup.

Joseph has picked 14 players aged 30 or older. Four other players in the squad are 29. Back-row forward Mike Leitch, Joseph pointed out, will be playing in his fourth World Cup.