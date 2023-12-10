Japan’s Shohei Ohtani moving to Dodgers in record 10-year, US$700 million deal

LOS ANGELES - Japanese baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani on Dec 9 confirmed that he is joining the Los Angeles Dodgers in a record-shattering 10-year, US$700 million (S$938.7 million) deal – the richest contract in the history of North American sport.

After weeks of frenzied speculation over where the 29-year-old Los Angeles Angels two-way ace would land in free agency, he announced on Instagram that he had opted for his former club’s cross-town rivals.

“To all the fans and everyone involved in the baseball world, I apologize for taking so long to come to a decision,” he wrote on Instagram. “I have decided to choose the Dodgers as my next team.

“I pledge to always do what’s best for the team and always continue to give it my all to be the best version of myself.

“Until the last day of my playing career, I want to continue to strive forward not only for the Dodgers but for the baseball world.”

His agent Nez Balelo said in a statement the deal would be worth US$700 million over 10 years, a historic figure that smashed the previous record baseball contract as well as bettering the largest deals ever agreed in the National Football League and National Basketball Association.

Balelo described Ohtani’s mammoth payday as a “unique historic contract, for a unique historic player”.

“Shohei is thrilled to be a part of the Dodgers organisation,” Balelo said. “He is excited to begin this partnership.”

The previous largest contract awarded in baseball was the 12-year, US$426.5 million extension handed to Ohtani’s Angels team-mate Mike Trout in 2019.

Until Ohtani’s deal, the largest contract in any sport in North America belonged to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who agreed a 10-year, US$450 million extension in 2020.

Mahomes was among several US sports stars to react to news of Ohtani’s gargantuan payday.

“Bro like what!...Congrats to him,” the NFL star wrote on social media.

Cleveland NBA star Donovan Mitchell chimed in: “US$700 million is crazy!! And he deserves every penny of that too.”

Ohtani has taken Major League Baseball by storm since landing in the league in 2018, with his almost unheard of combination of elite pitching and hitting prowess earning him comparisons to Babe Ruth.