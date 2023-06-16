Japan’s Oka wins first senior international title at Asian Gymnastics C’ships

SINGAPORE – If Japanese gymnast Shinnosuke Oka lands himself a medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, he can look back at his time in Singapore fondly, for it is where he won his first senior international title.

One of Japan’s up and coming young gymnasts, Oka clinched the men’s individual all-around title at the Asian Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the OCBC Arena on Thursday after beating more experienced athletes like two-time world champion Carlos Yulo of the Philippines.

Already a world junior champion (2019) in the team and individual all-around, the 19-year-old scored 86.065 points to pip Yulo (85.930) and his compatriot Takeru Kitazono (85.431) to the gold.

He said: “I was able to show my ability as an all-rounder this time so I’m pretty satisifed with that.”

It was a heated battle for the top prize at the OCBC Arena on Thursday, with Yulo proving why he is a favourite for Paris 2024 as he led after the first session.

Trailing 14.431 points with one apparatus to go in the second session, Oka left the best for last as he earned 14.566 in the pommel horse to overtake the Filipino.

With September’s World Championships in Antwerp, Belgium, and the Olympics coming up, Oka is aiming to be “an ace” for the Japanese team.

His pursuit of perfection led the young gymnast to move over 500km from his home in Okayama to train in Kamakura when he was 16.

It was tough but Oka believes his win at the Asian championships validates his decision. He said: “I was determined to succeed in gymnastics. The first six months were difficult. My parents were always supportive when I was in Okayama but once I moved away from family, I had to stand by myself.”

While Japan celebrated success in the individual event, there was disappointment in the men’s team event as China claimed their fourth straight crown.

Both teams have travelled here without their star gymnasts as China and Japan have already qualified for the 2023 world championships, a qualifying event for the Paris Olympics.