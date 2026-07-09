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Japan leave winning line-up almost intact for Ireland test

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NEWCASTLE, Australia, July 9 - Japan have made a single enforced change to their team to take on Ireland in the Nations Championship as Taira Main replaces the injured Kippei Ishida on the left wing.

• Japan host the match in Australia, coming off a 27-10 win over Italy in their opening fixture of the new competition last weekend.

• Flyhalf Ryunosuke Ito, who made a dream debut last week, starts again and the replacements are also unchanged

• Coach Eddie Jones returns after serving a four-match ban imposed by the Japan Rugby Football Union for abusing match officials on a tour of Australia earlier this year.

Team: 15-Takuro Matsunaga, 14-Kazuma Ueda, 13-Dylan Riley, 12-Yuya Hirose, 11-Taira Main, 10-Ryunosuke Ito, 9-Naoto Saito, 8-Jack Cornelsen, 7-Kanji Shimokawa, 6-Ben Gunter, 5-Warner Dearns (captain), 4-Harry Hockings, 3-Shuhei Takeuchi, 2-Mamoru Harada, 1-Takato Okabe

Replacements: 16-Hayate Era, 17-Sojiro Otsuka, 18-Keijiro Tamefusa, 19-Michael Stolberg, 20-Michael Leitch, 21-Tiennan Costley, 22-Itsuki Kamimura, 23-Sam Greene REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.