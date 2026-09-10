Japan gymnasts under injury cloud for home Asian Games

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The Asian Games begin in Nagoya on Sept 19, with the men’s gymnastics competition getting under way two days later.

TOKYO – Japan men’s gymnastics team for their home Asian Games in September includes multiple Olympic and world champions, but serious injuries have clouded their chances.

Shinnosuke Oka, who won gold in the all-around, team and horizontal bar events at the 2024 Paris Olympics, is facing a race to be fit after suffering a lower back injury last week.

The Games begin in Nagoya and the wider Aichi area on Sept 19, with the men’s gymnastics competition getting under way two days later.

Former junior world champion Tomoharu Tsunogai is also nursing a serious ankle injury, while lower back pain for Shoma Tsukiyama means three of Japan’s five-man team are carrying injuries heading into the competition.

Oka did not take part in a team practice on Sept 9 but told reporters afterwards that he still intended to compete in Nagoya.

“I’m looking forward to it and I think a switch will flick in me,” said the 22-year-old.

“I’m at the level now where I can only do the bare minimum but I don’t want to give up on aiming for gold.”

Japan are the reigning Olympic team champions but China won the Asian Games title on home soil in Hangzhou in 2023.

Japan’s team for 2026’s competition also includes reigning world and former Olympic all-around champion Daiki Hashimoto, as well as Kiichi Kaneda.

Japan team boss Kensuke Murata said he would assess his team’s fitness and decide on any changes before the Sept 16 deadline.

Murata said that Oka would perform less difficult routines if he does compete.

Oka and Hashimoto are also set to be part of Japan’s team for the world championships in Rotterdam in October.

Oka said he hurt his back in training and that “the pain was different to the kind of pain I usually feel”.

“I went to the hospital and it wasn’t a herniated disc, but it was something serious,” he said.

Hashimoto, the all-around Olympic champion in Tokyo in 2021 and a three-time world all-around champion, said he was not worried by Japan’s injury woes.

“I think the athletes themselves understand their situation better than anyone,” said the 25-year-old.

“As long as they’re thinking about what they can do and what they should do, I’m not worried because they have already put in an incredible amount of training.” AFP