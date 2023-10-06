Japan coach Joseph makes one change for Argentina showdown

Japan have made a single change for their crunch Rugby World Cup Pool D fixture against Argentina in Nantes on Sunday as Siosaia Fifita comes onto the left-wing for the crucial clash, where victory will seal a quarter-final place.

Japan need a win or a try-scoring bonus-point in a draw, while denying Argentina one, to advance to the knockout stages for the second World Cup in succession.

Coach Jamie Joseph has largely kept faith with the side that beat Samoa 28-22 last time out, with Fifita replacing Jone Naikabula.

Kotaro Matsushima is on the other wing with Lomano Lemeki keeping his place at fullback after an impressive display against the Samoans.

Ryoto Nakamura and Dylan Riley are the centre-pairing, with flyhalf Rikiya Matsuda, who has missed a single kick at goal in three games at the tournament, alongside Naoto Saito in the halfback pairing.

Captain Kazuki Himeno is at number eight and part of a loose-trio that also includes Michael Leitch and Pieter Labuschagne, while the second row is made up of Jack Cornelsen and Amato Fakatava.

Hooker Shota Horie packs down with props Keita Inagaki and Jiwon Gu.

Japan have lost five of their previous six tests against Argentina, including the last three, but have won nine of their previous 11 pool matches at the World Cup.

Japan team: 1-Keita Inagaki, 2-Shota Horie, 3-Jiwon Gu, 4-Jack Cornelsen, 5-Amato Fakatava, 6-Michael Leitch, 7-Pieter Labuschagne, 8-Kazuki Himeno (capt), 9-Naoto Saito, 10-Rikiya Matsuda, 11-Siosaia Fifita, 12-Ryoto Nakamura, 13-Dylan Riley, 14-Kotaro Matsushima, 15-Lomano Lemeki

Replacements: 16-Atsushi Sakate, 17-Craig Millar, 18-Asaeli Ai Valu, 19-Warner Dearns, 20-Amanaki Saumaki, 21-Yutaka Nagare, 22-Ryohei Yamanaka, 23-Jone Naikabula. REUTERS