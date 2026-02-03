Japan coach Eddie Jones says ‘fair’ World Cup schedule helps small teams

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Japan head coach Eddie Jones speaks during a press conference following the announcement of the 2027 Rugby World Cup pool draw.

TOKYO – Eddie Jones said on Feb 3 that next year’s Rugby World Cup schedule gives smaller teams a “fair” chance of upsetting the sport’s big boys as he plots another shock with Japan.

Organisers unveiled the fixture list for the tournament in Australia in 2027, which features 24 teams for the first time and gives all sides roughly a week between matches.

Jones was in charge when Japan stunned South Africa at the 2015 World Cup, but then had only four days to prepare for their next game against Scotland, which they went on to lose.

The Australian is now in his second spell as Japan coach and he said that the 2027 World Cup schedule was “pretty equitable” for all teams.

“We’ve got six days between every game, which is a fair preparation period,” said the 66-year-old, whose team have been drawn in a pool with France, Samoa and the United States.

“I remember in 2015 we beat South Africa and we were on the bus the next day to prepare to play Scotland – that’s hard going. Now I think it’s quite equitable so I think they’ve done a good job.”

Japan reached the quarter-finals for the first time as World Cup hosts in 2019, but they failed to get past the pool stage four years later in France.

They will start their 2027 campaign against Samoa before facing France and then USA.

Jones also said that his players would have to “work a little bit harder to get better” before the tournament kicks off on Oct 1 next year.

“Where do we want to finish? We want to go as high as we can,” he said.

“There’s no limit to where we want to finish. The only limit that we’ve got is the amount of hard work that we’re prepared to do.”

Organisers announced that hosts Australia will face debutants Hong Kong in the opening game of the World Cup, with defending champions South Africa kicking off against Italy.

Australia, two-time winners, will take on the new boys in Pool A on Oct 1 to start the tournament at the 60,000-capacity Perth Stadium.

The stand-out fixture in that group sees the Wallabies face three-time champions New Zealand on Oct 9 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, after the All Blacks play Chile a week earlier.

Holders South Africa begin their bid for a historic third straight title against Italy on Oct 3, before meeting Georgia the following week and then Romania seven days later.

“To kick off our campaign against Hong Kong will be special given it’s their first time in a World Cup and we always feel incredibly well supported in Perth,” said Australia skipper Harry Wilson.

“New Zealand a week later in Sydney will obviously be a massive occasion.

“Personally, I’m thrilled our third pool game is in my home city of Brisbane against Chile who are one of the rapidly improving nations in World Rugby and will be a massive challenge.”

Other high-profile group-stage games include England playing Wales on Oct 16 and Ireland against Scotland on Oct 10.

Zimbabwe will return to the competition for the first time since 1991 and meet Wales in their opener on Oct 2 in Adelaide.

“The wait is over,” World Rugby chair Brett Robinson said. “This is the moment teams and fans have been waiting for and the start of their Rugby World Cup 2027 journey.

“We’ve assembled the most compelling match schedule to date, carefully designed to balance player welfare, fan experience and global reach.”

Only four teams have won the World Cup – South Africa (4), New Zealand (3), Australia (2) and England (1). AFP