Japan change World Cup training sites in Mexico over conditions

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Japan's players training at the El Barrial centre belonging to Club de Futbol Monterrey on June 4.

MONTERREY – Japan’s World Cup squad had to twice change their training pitches in Mexico because of the poor condition of the fields, Japanese media said, in a turbulent start to preparations.

Hajime Moriyasu’s side initially earmarked a practice pitch belonging to Tigres UANL in Monterrey after landing in Mexico this week.

But the condition was poor after recent bad weather and the team switched to a field reserved for Japan’s Under-19 team, the Sports Hochi newspaper said.

Dissatisfied with that one, the squad moved again to a practice ground used by Club de Futbol Monterrey on the second day of practice, the report said.

The tournament in North America starts on June 11 and Japan’s first game is against the Netherlands in Dallas three days later.

Masakuni Yamamoto, technical director of the Japan Football Association, told reporters the players were “calm” about the logistical issues.

“We came to this conclusion (to change practice venues) because we searched for a better environment,” he said, according to Japanese media.

“It’s because of bad weather, so you cannot help it. We want to make sure we prepare thoroughly.”

Japan assistant coach Shunsuke Nakamura, a free-kick ace during his playing days, taking part in a training session in Monterrey on June 4. PHOTO: REUTERS

From early next week, the squad will start practising in its base camp in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We have been told that all the preparations are going smoothly in Nashville,” Yamamoto said.

Japan also face Sweden and Tunisia in Group F. AFP