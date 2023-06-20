Japan can win Rugby World Cup, says seasoned Michael Leitch

CHIBA – Japan veteran Michael Leitch said on Tuesday he believes his team can win this year’s Rugby World Cup, claiming they have the best side the country has produced.

The Brave Blossoms reached the quarter-finals for the first time on home soil four years ago, beating Ireland and Scotland before losing to eventual champions South Africa.

Former captain Leitch believes they can go all the way at this year’s tournament in France, asking reporters: “If not now, when?“

“That’s the goal,” the New Zealand-born loose forward said after a training session with Japan’s preliminary World Cup squad.

“I know it sounds silly but it is a possibility and we believe in possibilities.

“We’re the best team that Japan has ever produced, so we’re going to go for it.”

Japan have been drawn in Pool D with England, Argentina, Samoa and Chile at the World Cup, which kicks off in September.

Leitch is aiming to appear at his fourth World Cup, having made his tournament debut in 2011.

The 34-year-old captained the Japan team that stunned South Africa at the 2015 World Cup in England, a game that became known as the “Miracle of Brighton”.

He also played in every game of Japan’s 2019 campaign.

“I think the players we have now compared to 2019 are much more professional,” he said.

“We’ve got much better talent, the whole squad. I think this squad can go all the way.”

Leitch said Japan are “where we want to be”, despite not having beaten any of the world’s top sides since 2019.

They ran France and New Zealand close in home Tests last year but also suffered a heavy loss against England at Twickenham.

“We’ve got a lot of experience compared to 2019 in terms of World Cup experience,” said Leitch.

“It’s a very exciting time.” AFP