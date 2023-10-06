Japan beat North Korea for Asian Games women’s football gold

HANGZHOU – Defending champions Japan beat North Korea 4-1 to win women’s football gold at the Asian Games on Friday, with the Chinese crowd in Hangzhou cheering loudly in support of their opponents.

The Japanese, who went into the final averaging seven goals a game, took an early lead only for the North Koreans to level less than 10 minutes later.

The two teams remained deadlocked until Japan scored three goals in the space of six second-half minutes to put the result beyond doubt.

It gave them their third gold in the last four Asian Games and denied North Korea their first title since 2014.

The Chinese crowd of over 35,000 was overwhelmingly in North Korea’s favour but it was Japan who took the lead in the 10th minute via Yoshino Nakashima, before Kim Kyong Yong equalised.

North Korea started the second half strongly but Haruka Osawa headed Japan back into the lead in the 66th minute.

Momoko Tanikawa made it 3-1 from the edge of the box and Remina Chiba sealed the gold with the fourth goal.

China took the bronze medal after thrashing Uzbekistan 7-0.

In weightlifting, China’s Liu Huanhua produced an incredible final lift of 233kg to snatch gold from Olympic and world champion Akbar Djuraev of Uzbekistan.

Liu’s winning total of 418kg was the equivalent of hauling a grand piano over his head and his stunning win relegated a dumbstruck Djuraev into silver.

The Uzbek had celebrated moments earlier believing his final lift for a 417kg total was enough. His compatriot, Ruslan Nurudinov, took bronze on 391kg