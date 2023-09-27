Japan and Samoa fight for their Rugby World Cup survival

TOULOUSE – Japan and Samoa face off in the “death zone” in Toulouse on Thursday, both knowing that defeat will leave their Rugby World Cup hopes hanging by a thread and that even victory might ultimately not be enough.

Samoa are second in Pool D, nine points behind leaders England (14) and ahead of Japan on points differential, but a victory without a bonus point could allow Argentina (four), who face the group’s whipping boys Chile on Saturday, to jump to second with one round of games to go.

In the last round, Japan face Argentina before Samoa face in-form England, a team they have never beaten.

“This Samoa game is a very important one for us,” Japan captain Kazuki Himeno said on Tuesday. “But in this death zone, we knew this was coming.”

For the game on Thursday, Japan start four players who also started in victories over Samoa in the last two World Cups – hooker Shota Horie, prop Keita Inagaki, flanker Michael Leitch and winger Kotaro Matsushima.

The Brave Blossoms won 26-5 in Milton Keynes in 2015. They also beat South Africa that year, but, despite winning three games out of four, finished third in the group because they picked up no bonus points.

In 2019, they beat Samoa 38-19 on home soil, with Matsushima scoring the bonus-point try in the 80th minute.

That was bracketed by wins over Ireland and Scotland as Japan reached the quarter-finals for the first time.

“We beat Ireland such a long time ago,” said coach Jamie Joseph. “This tournament is completely different.”

Samoa’s World Cup arc has curved in the other direction.

As Western Samoa, they reached the quarter-finals in the first two World Cups in 1987 and 1991.

In 1995, Samoa thrashed Japan 43-9 in Wrexham. But they ended up second in the group on points differential to hosts Wales, who beat Japan 64-15.