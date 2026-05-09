Jan Van Goyen to scoop the Pools

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Rising star Jan Van Goyen (Callan Murray) returns as a gelding in the Singapore Pools Trophy Pinnacle Stakes (1,800m) at Turffontein on May 10.

– The bumper 10-race Standside card at Turffontein on May 10 reads as a punter’s playground: Depth, betting angles and a few standout propositions ready to reward their followers.

While it is not a feature-race programme, quality oozes throughout, and none comes with more hype than Jan Van Goyen in Race 4, the race named by 4Racing in honour of the Singapore Pools.

One of three Non-Black Type events on the 10-race card, the 150,000 rand (S$11,600) Singapore Pools Trophy 2026 Pinnacle Stakes over 1,800m, slated as Race 4 and set to go off at 7.25pm Singapore time, has drawn a small but competitive field of six horses, headed by the Grade 1 Cape Guineas (1,600m) hero.

Father-and-son trainers Mike and Mathew de Kock’s star should shine upon his re-appearance as a gelding after a respectable fifth to Grand Empire in the Grade 1 SA Classic (1,800m) on March 7.

Crucially, the four-time winner drops into calmer waters on favourable terms.

He sets the benchmark on exposed form and, even allowing for ring rust, the Master Of My Fate four-year-old will not need to be at his peak to account for the field.

With regular rider Callan Murray in the irons, this looks a straightforward assignment for the dual Group 1 winner. If anywhere near his best, Jan Van Goyen wins.

Up against him are five seasoned gallopers who have clocked up a lot more mileage, but who do not carry the same upside or class.

The David Nieuwenhuizen-trained Pressonregardless and Michael Houdalakis-trained Hawkbill are both last-start winners who should make their presence felt, but whether they can dominate their younger rival is another story.

Elsewhere on the day, Sean Tarry’s yard could quietly dominate the afternoon.

In the 175,000 rand Secretariat Stakes (Race 7), the 1,400m first leg of the Highveld Winter Series, a prestigious three-leg contest for 3YOs, Tarry throws three darts.

While Golden Operator gets the nod on jockey bookings and recent improvement with blinkers in the feature of the day, the value may lie with Fire Storm.

In the 115,000 rand Happy Mother’s Day Maiden Plate over 1,400m (Race 2), The Reason has become costly to follow but consistency counts for plenty in such events.

Four seconds in her last five starts, including her last three under Craig Zackey, tell the story. This Skit Skizzle filly is knocking loudly and will not need to find much to open her account.

The stable’s best chance of juvenile success comes in Race 5 with Griselda, who drops out of Grade 2 company to take on easier same-sex opposition in the 400,000 rand 4Racing SA Sales Cup for fillies (Race 5) over 1,160m. 4RACING