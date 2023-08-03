Jamie Joseph demands focus as Japan face Fiji in World Cup warm-up

TOKYO – Japan head coach Jamie Joseph on Thursday urged his players to cut out “small mental lapses” when they face Fiji in their final home game before the Rugby World Cup in September.

The New Zealand-born Japanese made four changes to the team who beat Tonga 21-16 last week as Japan look for a successful send-off against the in-form Fijians in Tokyo on Saturday.

Joseph was full of praise for his team and said that they “came back to some of our best rugby” against the Tongans after losing 24-22 to Samoa the previous week.

But the 53-year-old also warned his players to stay switched on against Fiji, who are coming into the game on the back of four straight wins.

“I feel that every week we’re getting a little bit better – we’ve just got to get rid of these small mental lapses that are putting ourselves under pressure,” said Joseph.

“We’ve got a very experienced group of players who are taking responsibility for that and we’re looking forward to watching them play on the weekend.”

Joseph brought 2019 World Cup veteran forwards Pieter Labuschagne and James Moore into the starting line-up to replace Ben Gunter and the injured Uwe Helu.

Rikiya Matsuda comes in at fly-half in place of Seungsin Lee, and Kotaro Matsushima takes over from Ryohei Yamanaka at full-back.

Former captain Michael Leitch is still suspended after being sent off late in the first half against Samoa.

Fiji beat Samoa 33-19 last week, seven days after taking down Tonga 36-20, so they are set to be tough opponents.

Joseph also said that his team were “in really good shape” physically and ready to deal with challenges and the steamy summer heat in Tokyo.

“The conditions in Japan are very hot but in terms of what we want to play at the World Cup, we’re trying to build on that,” he said.

“We’re looking forward to a really tough match against an in-form Fijian side.”