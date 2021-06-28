Jamaican track stars finding form, aiming to peak in Tokyo

KINGSTON (Jamaica) • World long jump champion Tajay Gayle left it late to win his second national title on day three of the Jamaican national trials and punch his ticket to next month's Tokyo Olympics.

Gayle, who trailed Carey McLeod (8.14 metres) after four rounds, cut the sand at 8.22m on his fifth, then 8.23m on his final attempt ahead of his Olympic debut.

The Jamaican record holder (8.69m) said he has been working his way back from an injury to his right jumping leg, suffered in April.

"Since the Marimar meet I've been jumping with a bad knee, but hopefully by the Olympics everything will be OK. I have a meet next week in Stockholm, so I will see how that goes," Gayle said, adding he was not feeling any pressure as the world champion.

Shanieka Ricketts, the world triple jump silver medallist, cut the sand at 14.46m to secure her third national title.

World shot put silver medallist Danniel Thomas-Dodd heaved 19.17m to win her sixth national title and secure passage to her second straight Olympics. World discus silver medallist Fedric Dacres, who has battled back from surgery to repair ligament damage in his right throwing hand in November, won with a throw of 64.31m on his fourth attempt.

"It's been a struggle to he honest, but it is what is so you just have to work with the hand that you've been dealt," Dacres said.

"It was a trashy series of throws, but you can't really forsake the win, so I'm thankful for it, but I felt I could have done a lot more even with the throw that won."

On the track, reigning Olympic 110m hurdles champion Omar McLeod was effortless in clocking 13.04 seconds to win his semi-final and progress to the championship decider. Women's world junior record holder Britany Anderson (12.65sec) and 2015 world champion Danielle Williams (12.70sec) led all qualifiers into the final of the 100m hurdles.

Natoya Goule-Toppin, a 2019 world 800m finalist, clocked a stadium record of 1min 57.84sec to win her eighth national title in the two-lap event. Having moved up to No. 4 in the world this season, Goule-Toppin said she is aiming for redemption in Tokyo after missing out on a podium finish at the last world championships in Doha.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce remained on target for the sprint double after winning her 200m semi-final, cruising to her season-best 22.40sec. Shericka Jackson, the second-place finisher in the 100m, enters the half-lap final with the fastest time of 22.28 and reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah with 22.90.

