Jamaica smash mixed 4x100 metres relay world record

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

May 2 - Jamaica blazed into the record books at the World Athletics Relays on Saturday, becoming the first quartet to crack the 40-second barrier in the mixed 4x100 metres relay.

The team of Ackeem Blake, Tina Clayton, Kadrian Goldson and Tia Clayton scorched around the track in 39.99 seconds, breaking the world record in Gaborone, Botswana, the first time the event has been held in Africa.

Their lightning-fast run came just after Canada had set a new benchmark of 40.07 seconds in the first heat, only to see their record last mere minutes before Jamaica's history-making run.

Using the event's new man-woman-man-woman running order, Blake started for Jamaica before handing the baton to Tina Clayton.

Goldson took the third leg, setting up Tia Clayton for a blistering anchor run that carried the team under the 40-second mark. REUTERS