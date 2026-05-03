Jamaica set another world record in mixed 4x100m relay

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May 3 - Jamaica shattered their own mixed 4x100 metres relay world record at the World Athletics Relays in Gaborone, Botswana on Sunday, clocking a blistering 39.62 seconds.

The Jamaicans had become the first quartet to break the 40-second barrier in the mixed 4x100 metres relay with a time of 39.99 at the same meeting on Saturday.

Jamaica and Canada went head-to-head for the World Relays title in the final, with Ackeem Blake, Tina Clayton, Kadrian Goldson and Tia Clayton emerging on top.

Canada finished second in 40.23, followed by the U.S. in 40.33. REUTERS