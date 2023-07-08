Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson sets fastest time of year in women’s 100m, gets Budapest ticket

KINGSTON – Shericka Jackson threw down the gauntlet with a personal best and world-leading 10.65 seconds, the fifth-fastest ever, as she retained her women’s 100m title at the Jamaican championships on Friday.

Jackson, who won the silver medal at the 2022 World Championships in Oregon, is tied with American Marion Jones for fifth on the all-time list and eclipsed the previous fastest time of the year, the 10.71 set by American Sha’Carri Richardson at the US championships on Thursday.

With Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who did not compete in Kingston, holding a wild card as defending world champion, Jamaica will have four runners in the event at the Aug 19-27 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Jackson won in a legal wind of 1.0m/sec, while Shashalee Forbes ran a new personal best 10.96 for second place and Natasha Morrison was third in 10.98.

Two time Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was fifth in 11.06 seconds.

Jackson, who was shocked on learning she had moved up to No. 5 of all time, said the big difference maker was nailing the start.

“I told them last year that one of my main problem was the start, I think tonight I mastered it, but I have to go back to the drawing board with coach (Paul Francis), but tonight I did a very good Job,” she said.