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Jalibert fit to face Japan in Nations Championship

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Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 14, 2026 France's Matthieu Jalibert celebrates with the Six Nations trophy after winning the Championship REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - France v England - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - March 14, 2026 France's Matthieu Jalibert celebrates with the Six Nations trophy after winning the Championship REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

July 16 - France have included Matthieu Jalibert at fullback for their Nations Championship fixture against Japan in Tokyo on Saturday after he had missed training in the build-up to the test with an adductor problem.

• Jalibert stays in the number 15 jersey with Romain Ntamack again selected at flyhalf as coach Fabien Galthie keeps an unchanged backline from the side that beat Australia 42-26 last weekend.

• There is a new front row with hooker Maxime Lamothe coming into the side to pack down with props Jefferson Poirot and Regis Montagne.

• Lenni Nouchi and Marko Gazzotti are the two flankers, with Alexandre Roumat at number eight in the back row. Oscar Jegou did not train in the week with a shoulder problem.

• The match is expected to be played in hot and humid conditions in Tokyo. France have met Japan eight times before, with seven wins and a draw.

• Line-up: 15-Matthieu Jalibert, 14-Theo Attissogbe, 13-Fabien Brau-Boirie, 12-Yoram Moefana, 11-Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, 10-Romain Ntamack, 9-Maxime Lucu (captain), 8-Alexandre Roumat, 7-Marko Gazzotti, 6-Lenni Nouchi, 5-Emmanuel Meafou, 4-Florian Verhaeghe, 3-Regis Montagne, 2-Maxime Lamothe, 1-Jefferson Poirot.

• Replacements: 16-Peato Mauvaka, 17-Reda Wardi, 18-Sipili Falatea, 19-Hugo Auradou, 20-Tom Staniforth, 21-Killian Tixeront, 22-Paul Graou, 23-Kalvin Gourgues. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.