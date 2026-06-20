Yashasvi Jaiswal slams ton as India sweep cricket ODI series 3-0 against Afghanistan

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India sealed a 3-0 sweep of the one-day international series against Afghanistan with a nine-wicket victory in Chennai on June 20, powered by Yashasvi Jaiswal’s unbeaten century and a five-wicket haul from Prasidh Krishna.

Chasing a modest target of 219, Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma gave India a flying start, putting on a 170-run opening stand that all but settled the contest. Sharma fell for 79, dismissed by Mohammad Nabi, but Jaiswal continued to dominate.

The left-hander struck 14 fours and three sixes en route to an unbeaten 110 off 86 balls – his second ODI hundred – as India completed the chase in 28.4 overs.

The series – the first bilateral ODI fixture between the two nations – kick-starts the road to the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

“A lot of the boxes were ticked,” said India skipper Shubman Gill.

“We spoke about keeping the intensity in the middle overs and how as batters we can push for extra runs. Going to England the conditions will be a little closer to what we will get in South Africa.”

India play two T20 internationals in Ireland later in June before they move to England for a white-ball series.

Earlier, seamer Krishna led India’s bowling effort after Afghanistan opted to bat, dismantling the top order with figures of five for 23 from 8.2 overs.

Afghanistan posted 218 in 44.2 overs despite a defiant century from captain Hashmatullah Shahidi and a half-century from Azmatullah Omarzai, but their efforts proved insufficient against a dominant Indian side.

It was India’s 18th clean sweep in a bilateral ODI series, following wins in Dharamsala and Lucknow.

Shahidi, a left-hand batter, suffered cramps in hot and humid Chennai and limped towards the back end of his innings but reached his hundred with a four off Washington Sundar.

The captain soon fell to Krishna, who took his fifth to wrap up the innings.

“I think we have talented guys, but when it comes to India, playing in India, (which) is a tough side and we were not good,” said Shahidi. “We will learn from that. And moving forward, I think we are a quality side.” REUTERS, AFP