Jacques Nienaber to quit South Africa for Leinster after Rugby World Cup

PARIS – South Africa coach Jacques Nienaber is set to leave his job in October after the 2023 Rugby World Cup to move to Irish province Leinster.

The 50-year-old was an assistant to Rassie Erasmus as South Africa won the 2019 World Cup in Japan. He then took over as head coach in 2020 when Erasmus became the Springboks’ director of rugby.

“Nienaber cited personal reasons for the decision, but said his focus remained on the major task of the year, which was to give everything in the Springboks’ defence of their Rugby World Cup title,” said South Africa Rugby (SARFU) on Saturday.

Leinster did not specify Nienaber’s job title but he will replace former England coach Stuart Lancaster, who held the title of senior coach and is moving to Racing 92 in Paris.

Leo Cullen, who in February signed a two-year contract extension, has been head coach since 2015.

“Jacques is a world-class coach with a winning track record at the very highest level of the game,” Cullen said on the Leinster website.

He added that with South African teams now in the United Rugby Championship and the Champions Cup, “Jacques’ in-depth knowledge and experience of working with the Springboks will be a great addition”.

Nienaber, a trained physiotherapist, started his career as an assistant with the Cape Town-based Stormers from 2008-14.

He had a first stint with the Springboks from 2011-16 before spending a season in Ireland, as defence coach at Munster in 2016-17, when Erasmus was head coach.

The pair then joined the Springboks the following season.

“The last few years have been the highlight of my coaching career and it’s with a heavy heart that I’m finishing up my time with the Springboks and leaving the country for personal reasons,” said Nienaber in the SARFU statement.

“My sole focus is on seeing the Springboks defend the Rugby World Cup title this year.”