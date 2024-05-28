Izaac Quek named Star Player of the Year at Singapore Table Tennis Association’s annual awards

SINGAPORE – Izaac Quek is only 18 but already the teenager has made a impact in his fledging table tennis career.

His achievements in 2023, which included three golds at the Cambodia SEA Games, earned him the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) Star Player of the Year accolade at the association’s annual award ceremony on May 28.

Held at the Jia He Grand Restaurant, the event, which was attended by Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth Eric Chua, honoured the contributions and successes of the table tennis community in 2023.

In addition to his men’s singles, doubles and team titles at the 2023 SEA Games, world No. 87 Quek also clinched the men’s and mixed doubles golds at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Feeder Antalya.

He also bagged silver in the boys’ Under-19 doubles and mixed doubles at the 2023 ITTF World Youth Table Tennis Championships in Slovenia.

It has been quite the journey for Quek, who turned 18 on May 26, since he became the first Singaporean to rise to the top of the Under-15 boys’ world ranking in 2021.

He went on to make his major Games debut at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where he was a part of the men’s team that won silver in Birmingham.

Then came a stellar 2023 in which he also claimed the scalps of higher-ranked opponents such as India’s Commonwealth Games champion Sharath Kamal Achanta and 2019 World Championships silver medallist Mattias Falck of Sweden at the Singapore Smash.

Quek will also be making his Olympic debut at the July 26-Aug 11 Paris Games, after qualifying for the quadrennial event earlier in May.

Also enjoying an impressive 2023 was Zhou Jingyi, who won her second consecutive Youth Player of the Year award on May 28.

The 19-year-old snagged the women’s doubles silver and team bronze at the SEA Games, alongside several golds at WTT tournaments.

She claimed the girls’ Under-19 singles and mixed doubles titles at the WTT Youth Contender Antalya and the U-19 mixed doubles and girls’ doubles at the WTT Youth Star Contender Vila Nova de Gaia.