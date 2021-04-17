It's time to savour Amazing Chocolate

RACE 1 (1,200M)

5 Universal Crown gets the blinkers to sharpen him up. He closed off nicely two starts ago. If he can recapture that form, he shapes as the one to beat, especially with the 7lb (3.18kg) claim from apprentice jockey Jerry Chau. 3 Moon Peaks narrowly missed last start. If he can replicate that run, he is going to be in the finish. 4 Regency Poet is not setting the world alight, but he is consistent. With leading rider Joao Moreira up, he is sure to get every chance. 10 Kwai Chung Elite has drawn well. He pairs up with local ace Vincent Ho, who can give him every chance up on the pace.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

1 When You Believe has shown steady improvement. He looks ready to take the next step. This contest appears suitable. 2 Elon steps out on debut. He has trialled well and appears suited down the straight. Warrants respect with the strong booking of Moreira. 8 Carroll Street scored nicely on debut, before missing last start. He has since been freshened up and gets in with no weight on his back. 4 Metro Warrior mixes his form but performs best when racing down the straight.

RACE 3 (1,650M)

10 Nothing New was a winner on the all-weather surface at Dundalk, before being exported from Ireland. He clearly favours the surface. With further improvement, he is the one to beat, especially as he pairs with the season's leading rider on the surface, Karis Teetan. 6 Gameplayer Times closed for a fast-finishing seventh last start, beaten less than a length. Suspect he can give new boy Harry Bentley an excellent chance of snaring a win. 7 Skyey Supreme is the likely leader. Favourably drawn in Gate 3, he will look the winner at some stage. 5 Xiang Yin bears close watching with champion jockey Zac Purton taking the reins.

RACE 4 (1,800M)

12 Cheerful Star is racing well. He is a one-time course-and-distance winner. With a light weight and a good gate, he can score. 4 Ezra is nothing short of consistent. He has not won for a while but he gets the services of Moreira in his bid to return victorious. 7 Shanghai Dragon is looking for back-to-back wins. He looks suited by the step-up in trip. 2 Joyful Heart has drawn well. He can figure with the right run. Purton has won twice on the horse.

RACE 5 (1,650M)

7 London Luckystar has not been at his best. But last season, he narrowly missed over this course and distance in this grade. He was a touch unlucky last start. He could upset with a big payout. 10 El Valiente has drawn well and has Moreira again. With the light weight, he should get every chance to continue to the next step. 1 Double Take is consistent on the dirt. He is looking for back-to-back wins and the good thing is he remains in Class 4. 12 Run Run Good has shown steady improvement. He is next best, especially as an Argentinian-bred galloper hitting the dirt.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

2 Mega Heart closed off nicely for third before switching to the turf last start for a lacklustre ninth. He has won off this rating before. From the good gate with Antoine Hamelin engaged, he is the one to beat. 5 Namjong Sings is a winner of two of his last three runs. He has been relatively competitive on the dirt before. Although drawn wide, he is worth including. 7 Golfman Star gets the services of Purton. Suspect he will roll forward to try and lead. 10 Sky Show is racing consistently without winning. He can figure.

RACE 7 (1,200M)

12 The Best Hero caught the eye when closing for fourth last start. Suspect he can improve further. He is by Siyouni, who has a formidable record on the dirt as a sire in Hong Kong. 7 Gallant Legacy should roll forward from Gate 3. He can take some catching again with the apprentice engaged. 10 Infinite Power scored an easy trial success recently on the dirt. He bears close watching with Purton engaged. 5 Thou Shall Sing is next best.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

5 Dragon Fortune clearly has ability. With the right run from the awkward draw, he is more than capable of bouncing back into the winners' list. 1 Charge On steps down in grade, where he is a two-time course-and-distance winner. He gets Chau's handy 7lb claim. 4 Zone D is consistent. He can figure. 8 So Awesome is next best.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

5 Amazing Chocolate does his best racing two months between runs. From the good gate, he should get every opportunity to put his best foot forward. 1 Will Power is a dirt maestro. This contest suits and he is favoured by Chau's 7lb claim. 2 Red Desert rarely runs a bad race. 4 Kurpany makes his dirt debut. He bears close watching with Moreira engaged.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

8 Taking Aim mixes his form but he might be worth taking a chance on in a competitive final event at Sha Tin. He knocked up an impressive third earlier this campaign in this grade. If he recaptures that, he is the one to run down. 3 Chancheng Prince scored nicely in this grade two starts ago. Suspect he has a lot more to offer and the step-up in trip is definitely no hindrance. 1 Perfect To Great is open to further improvement. He bears close watching with the booking of Purton. 4 Juneau Park has drawn well and is capable of bouncing back to form.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club