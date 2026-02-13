It’s time to get Lucky With You

Luke Ferraris steering veteran sprinter Lucky With You to a win in the Class 1 TVB Cup Handicap (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Feb 9, 2025. He has since contested Group events with merit but will be better suited by the TVB Cup Class 2 Handicap (1,200m) at Sha Tin on Feb 14.

Race 1 (1,200m)

6 Winning Champion has had wide draws against him in his last two runs but he has still closed in fifth on both occasions. A first win does not look far away, now that he draws an inside barrier.

10 Gor Gor showed good improvement first-up on his stable debut for Brett Crawford, making ground to fourth over 1,200m at Happy Valley. The switch to Sha Tin looks a plus and he can take another step.

9 Noble Fans was too far back first-up but finished off strongly into sixth, and a handier position would suit.

5 Vigor Eye can make his own luck up on the pace from barrier 5. He has done plenty right in three starts, including two thirds, and is on the right path.

Race 2 (1,400m)

7 Raging Rapids has been stuck with wide gates in his last four runs, which has shaped his races, but he has still been finishing strongly. Barrier 4 today changes the complexion.

5 Devas Twelve has another wide draw to overcome, but he is a proven Class 4 performer. He returned to Class 4 last start, drew barrier 14, went too hard in front, then peaked late and battled on into sixth.

4 Amazing Partners appreciated stepping up to 1,400m and broke through impressively after a couple of thirds over 1,200m. He remains hard to beat.

3 Stellar Swift returns to Class 4, where he won two from four starts.

Race 3 (1,200m)



6 Chill Buddy backs up on the six-day turnaround and this looks a race that suits, after two wide draws since stepping up to 1,200m saw him do plenty of early work.

2 Red Sea is a newcomer for the Jamie Richards stable and he has not raced since September 2024. He arrives a runner-up in the Group 1 Sires’ Produce in New Zealand before two unplaced runs in Victoria, and his trials have been full of promise despite the long time away.

4 Anode has trialled well leading into a drop back in trip. He has shown glimpses across nine runs. The shorter distance might be the key to unlocking more.

5 Harold Win looks suited in this field. He is rarely far away in the finish and he maps for a good run.

Race 4 (1,800m)

1 Audacious Pursuit won well three runs ago after a smooth run from barrier 3. The last time he ran on strongly to finish second behind China Win from a wide draw. Back into a low draw is more in his favour.

4 Good Good returned to form on the all-weather last time when runner-up despite a wide draw. He can land in a handy spot again from an inside barrier and give a sight.

3 Charity Together has often drawn wide and been forced to ride for luck, but his form has been improving since the class drop. Last run had merit when finishing for fourth to China Win.

5 Reliable Dad is improving with racing and the step-up to 1,800m looks key to unlocking further potential.

Race 5 (1,650m)

8 Sky Vino was backed into favouritism last time and had excuses when held up, before running on strongly into second. He gets another look this time.

13 Wukong Jewellery is best forgiven for his 12th after drawing wide and never finding cover. He is back to this track and trip for a second time and his first try was solid despite a wide gate, getting back and charging to fourth.

2 Dragon Air Force won with authority over Sky Vino, putting a gap on the rest. He can go on with it after building towards that win.

6 Thunder Blaze was unwanted on debut but did his best work late into fifth over 1,200m. That was encouraging and the step-up in trip looks suitable second-up.

Race 6 (1,650m)

7 California Star has been running well from wide draws in his last two tries at this track and trip, but he has simply had too much ground to make up. Better draw this time.

3 Sight Dreamer has been a revelation since the change in tactics, going two-from-two when leading and winning by decent margins. Pressure up front is the query.

9 Bull Attitude tries the all-weather under race conditions for the first time and he could surprise.

11 Night Purosangue looks suited by this. His form has held up since stepping back into Class 4, after winning in Class 5 four runs ago.

Race 7 (1,200m)

1 Lucky With You is better placed back out of Group company after taking on the likes of Ka Ying Rising. Barrier 3 is a good draw where he maps with a winning chance, despite the top impost.

11 Swift Ascend can take advantage of the light weight off a genuine tempo. His closing style can make him hard to hold out late.

3 Invincible Shield made full use of an inside gate last start and won well. Drawn well again.

7 Patch Of Stars was third to Invincible Shield last time. He remains in the mix and may represent better value this time.

Race 8 (1,400m)

1 Super Love has had two wide gates to contend with since his win three runs ago from an inside draw. A kinder map on Feb 14 from barrier 1 can see him settle closer.

10 Amazing Duck breaks from barrier 2. His form, including a late-fading sixth to Flow Water Flow last time, reads well for this.

2 Nyx Gluck made good ground into third last time after settling back in the field. This reads a weaker race and he can win again.

14 Always Fluke rises back to Class 4 off a close second first-up and the weight relief is a plus.

Race 9 (1,000m)

2 City Gold Banner has trialled impressively since his explosive debut win on this track and trip, scoring convincingly under Zac Purton. He can win again.

14 Turquoise Velocity made a strong impression on debut with a smart win, then went under second-up when beaten a long way. He has trialled well since and drops into Class 3 on a light weight.

4 Sight Hermoso is consistent and hard to ignore on current form. The draw is in his favour this time.

12 Sparkling Fellow tends to get back, but he returns to Class 3 with less weight. Still a Hong Kong maiden, yet he rarely runs badly.

Race 10 (1,600m)

5 Mighty Masts is third-up in Hong Kong and brings two very strong runs into this. A very good trial between runs suggests he is ready to win.

3 Lucky Sam Gor is thriving this season – four wins from seven. Going for a hat-trick, after passing his first mile test with flying colours.

10 Endued has been up against it from wide draws in his last two since returning to Class 3, after winning three runs ago from barrier 1. Barrier 10 is better.

1 Glittering Legend did enough on debut, beaten by just three lengths in 10th. Can improve.



Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club