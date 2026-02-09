Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Sporting Life

It’s the Winter Games: Welcome to bravery and lunacy

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Beauty meets bravery in the men's freeski slopestyle qualification at the winter Olympics in Italy.

Beauty meets bravery in the men's freeski slopestyle qualification at the Winter Olympics in Italy.

PHOTO: EPA

avatar-alt

Rohit Brijnath

Google Preferred Source badge

You stand in the snow on a pair of flexible strips of laminated wood and carbon fibre. You intend to use them to slide down a 2.5km slope, which will fall 750m and at its sharpest has a 65 per cent gradient. You are 41 years old and are about to travel at roughly 130kmh on legs which are slightly unsteady. One knee has a torn ligament, which attaches the front of the tibia to the back of the femur.

This is lovely lunacy, irrepressible belief, reckless spirit and shining courage. This is life on the slopes.

See more on

Sporting Life

Olympic Winter Games

Winter sports

Sports and recreation

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.