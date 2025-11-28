It’s hard to get past Overpass

Overpass (Josh Parr) maintaining his invincibility in Perth with a four-from-four (all in feature events) after he brings up back-to-back Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) wins at Ascot on Nov 30, 2024.

RACE 3

(3) MAGNIQUE went forward last week and led before being cut down by exciting undefeated 4yo Smooth Chino. Seven days later she is back in grade, back in distance and likely to be ridden off-speed with the likes of Pin Deep, Art Session, Lucky I Am, Universal Playboy, Last Stylebender and Big Bopper all the kind of horses who like the burn along in front. The best part about Magnique is her versatility and this looks a great chance to park out three deep and swoop over the top late.

(12) OVERDRIVE took a while to win her second race but she was parking up close handy to a hot speed and being right place, right time. Same set-up on the cards.

(6) ART SESSION won his trial in a canter and has the ability to work his way through the grades this prep.

(4) THE CALABRESE is wayward and green but he will be suited to this tempo.

RACE 5

(7) FOREVER BOY was really popular in betting first-up coming through a 1,450m trial which seems to be the exception to the rule because it is actually producing. Forever Boy, Noteworthy, Stormageddon are all going really well early in their campaigns and this looks a nice stepping stone for him on his way towards some of the staying features.

(5) FUNCHAL comes through the same race and will appreciate getting back out to 1,800m. She is trending in the right direction and will be winning one soon.

(1) RED SUN SENSATION is really well placed by Susan Olive. Looks like he will fail to get a run in the Northerly Stakes next weekend, so he is now a Listed Northam Cup winner racing in a 78+ with a winnable 60kg after the Zephen Johnston-Porter claim. Back in form and can roll forward into a position.

(2) LAVALIER is Group 1-placed and needs ground.

RACE 7

(6) AWESOME BOY was only run down late by Noteworthy who had a much softer run in transit. He has come back in excellent order and ran extremely well in both outings so far this campaign. These types off the seven days appeal and Brandon Louis would do well to just take the race by the scruff of the neck in the early stages and kick him out to lead uncontested. If he rolls into the corner that gives him the best chance of holding out key rival Fast Harry.

(8) FAST HARRY is emerging through the grades impressively and had to sustain a big run under 59kg last start. He is progressive, he has got gears and he is looking to win his fifth straight.

(3) THEHORSEMAN is back out to his preferred trip.

(9) YARRALEA usually wins one per campaign.

RACE 9

(5) DREAMERS NEVER DIE finally put it all together six weeks ago. With Bolta and Wineaclocksumwhere, they are the three winners of the respective heats of the Tabtouch Regional Championship and do look like the only three winning chances on paper. Dreamers Never Die has the best barrier of the trio and has a weight pull on his rivals.

(1) BOLTA showed Saturday level ability as a 3yo with Dion Luciani and now with Tony Scally has dominated the mid-west. He will be charging late.

(2) WINEACLOCKSUMWHERE has smashed the clock in both wins but will need to lump 60.5kg and there will be a fair few kicking up underneath.

(4) HEAD’EM got to the line well second-up.

RACE 10 (Best Bet)

(8) HOT AND HIGH could be a very nice filly of the future. These are considerably better horses that she is racing at her third career start after winning a Northam Maiden and a 3yo for non-metro winners at Belmont, but sectionally she has been elite. She has got a mean turn of foot and at the set weights plus penalties conditions of the race she is in with 53kg. She should measure up and make her mark.

(6) SNITZALATTE was backed into favouritism in the Belgravia and only beaten on the post by undefeated star King Of Light. She had excuses in the Placid Ark and should have finished closer to Winterbottom-bound Luana Miss.

(2) SHERPA EXPRESS finished second in that event and ran right through the line.

(1) MARDUSA has the King Of Light, Heeza Phoenix, Rock Fest form.

RACE 12

(7) MAGNA’S CHOICE went from 1,200m to 1,800m last start and was completely luckless. He looked to be bolting and when the gap finally came for him, he was bursting through behind Summer’s Legacy. Gets a 2kg weight swing here and can join the three-deep line and stay out of trouble. Looks like this is his distance range now.

[ο](6) SUMMER’S LEGACY was left three deep without cover from the 800m and still proved too good for them. She is tough.

[ο](14) THE CRIMSON PIRATE was brave last weekend after covering plenty of extra ground and being left a sitting duck to be run down by fellow 3yo Westbound. They kicked right away from the rest.

(12) EXTREME LOVE deserves to win one. She is flying for the new stable.

RACE 13

(12) SEPTEMBER BORN really needed to win first-up to give himself a fighting chance of making the Pinnacles Races that Neville Parnham and connections were eying off. Unfortunately after being held up on straightening, he could not quite grab Asphalt and from there, they were forced into running him seven days later in the Asian Beau. Freshened, back in trip and back in grade. They can now pick off some lower hanging fruit for this quality animal.

(13) CASTLE ROAD is really well placed by Paul Jordan and gets right down to the 54kg limit. He should be in front for a long way.

(10) CESSATION is bursting to win a race. She was again enormous in the Mares race last start.

(6) KAY TEE WHY did not have that same sharpness at 1,200m. Might be a short courser.

RACE 14

(1) BONJOY is the class mare in the race and if she was to win this event, she is likely to go to the same rating as Storyville and will give herself a chance of gaining a start in the Northerly Stakes. The Eurythmic, Asian Beau and RJ Peters are the superior form running into the likes of Watch Me Rock, Diamond Scene, Rope Them In, Cosmic Crusader and even with 58kg, she is really well suited in mares company.

(2) LUVNWAR has the same form lines and has beaten her home in both runs, and meets her better at the weights under the set weights plus penalties conditions. The only query is the map from barrier 15/16.

(8) SECRET ATTRACTION is freshened up and drops out of the Northam Cup when going around favourite. Has a great turn of foot.

(15) YORGA PRIDE held her own at 1,200m and will be better here at 1,400m. Still eligible for far easier though.

RACE 15

(1) OVERPASS has already won two Quokkas and is looking to rewrite history and become the first horse to ever win three Winterbottom Stakes. Down to a field of nine, only speed horse in the entire race, drawn barrier 2, he should land in front early, and then from there Josh Parr controls the race and on paper, does not even look to have a breeze horse to his outside. That is a daunting map for rivals and his 1.5L defeat by Ka Ying Rising in The Everest is scary.

(2) JOKERS GRIN is building a cult following and everything has gone perfectly to plan so far this campaign with wins in the Prince of Wales and Colonel Reeves. He will park out the back and look to wind up over the top.

(3) OSCAR’S FORTUNE does not have the same ability but he will likely be the first to come out after Overpass.

(5) ROPE THEM IN has returned even better than 2024 when he finished fourth in this race.

RACE 16

(12) ROLLING RULER is drawn wide and likely to park worse than midfield. In a capacity line-up with a free-wheeling leader like Define Beautiful, that means he could concede them a massive head start. More of an each-way chance, but his effort over 1,000m in a 66+ behind a flying Jaz Session was still really good. A 33.84 in the last 600m is very sharp for this grade. Nice horse in the making.

(15) DEFINE BEAUTIFUL was set alight by Chris Parnham last time and seemed to really appreciate being ridden in that manner.

(13) MAALIS SONG steps into Saturday company for the first time. Still very new but has a motor.

(8) LADY BOSS was a solid WA debut. Just wary that she is a well noted wet tracker.

Comments courtesy of Racing WA