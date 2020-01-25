It's Beauty Legacy, surely

RACE 1 (1,200M)

7 Farm Bumper stepped out at Happy Valley last start and seemingly didn't handle the city circuit. Although he's winless, he's proven himself at Sha Tin and he should get every chance to produce a winning effort. 8 Kwai Chung Elite is another who is winless since arriving in Hong Kong. He's been thereabouts all season. He's consistent and it's only a matter of time before he wins one. 12 Fire And Gold flashed from the tailend last start to win. He rates highly off that performance and he remains in Class 5. Joao Moreira hops back on the plate and he's expected to be in the finish. 10 General Trump is next best for Zac Purton, who takes over riding duties for the first time at his 12th start in Hong Kong.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

3 War Of Courage has placed in both of his outings, finishing third on debut before going down by a neck at his latest to Valiant Dream, who subsequently won again. He gets the services of Silvestre de Sousa and, from the draw, he should be able to skim down the rail on the stand side of the course. 4 President's Choice ran a blinder on debut, flashing from the tailend to grab second behind Trust Me. Moreira takes over and, if he's held his condition, he's a winning chance. 1 Fantasy got off the mark on debut, before being pipped by a head in his latest by the Douglas Whyte-trained Xponential. He's shown his class and appears to have a number of ratings points in hand. 2 Happy Alumni is next best for the in-form Francis Lui and Hong Kong's champion jockey, Purton.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

7 Fun Times is a winner already this season. Although the Savabeel gelding appeared to struggle last start, he was hampered by the wide draw which forced him to settle further back than he would prefer. He can bounce back from the inside gate. 2 Rich And Lucky steps into Open company following three runs in Griffin grade, including a win at his latest. He's shown plenty of ability and, if he opens at a short price, he might be worth taking on. 1 Sunshine Warrior has been ultra-consistent all campaign, including a first-up win over this course and distance. He's drawn ideally for Moreira and it wouldn't surprise to see him win his way into Class 3. 14 The Abraxas mixes his form but with a light weight and Jack Wong's 3lb claim engaged, he remains a place chance.

RACE 4 (1,800M) GROUP 3 CENTENARY VASE

1 Exultant gets the nod in this as not only the highest-rated horse in the race, but also as a three-time G1 winner who secured an easy victory in this contest last season. He stuck on well for third in the Hong Kong Vase, and if he runs up to that level, albeit over the shorter distance, he's going to be hard to beat. 8 Harmony Victory is looking to snap a run of two seconds. He's racing well and, with Vincent Ho hopping off Doctor Geoff to ride him, it's a decent push for his winning chances. 11 Glorious Dragon is looking to secure his third win in a row. He's an improving Irish-bred galloper who can figure in the finish. He's a lightweight chance. 10 Chefano has hit his straps of late. He's another who rates as a light-weight chance, especially from the inside barrier with Karis Teetan engaged.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

3 Harmony N Home snatched a respectable third on debut at Happy Valley behind the runaway Loriz. He steps out for his first run at Sha Tin and the spacious straight should suit him. Also in his favour is the retention of Purton from that debut effort. 5 Hero Star turned his form around to finish a narrow second last time out behind Fortune Brilliant, who won on debut. He's drawn to get the gun run from the inside draw and, with natural improvement, he's going to be hard to hold out. 8 Ping Hai Bravo flashed home to finish second last time. He rates as a leading player. 7 Colonel has been consistent across two outings, finishing third in both. He's drawn ideally for Dylan Mo, who should be able to position him somewhere close to the speed.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

1 Great Treasure receives a welcome drop back to Class 4 after a relatively frustrating season. Still, he's racing well and, if he gets a race run to suit, he'll get every chance to steam over the top of them under the in-form Tony Piccone. 11 Yes We Can turned his form around last start. He can progress further and he could be worth taking a chance on at a price, especially with blinkers applied for the first time. 2 Fortune Brilliant got off the mark impressively on debut. He can improve more. 6 Sprint Forward got off the mark two starts ago. He's been racing well all season and another bold showing is expected.

RACE 7 (2,000M)

4 Tashidelek has narrowly missed out in his last two starts, finishing second by a neck in each. He returns to 2,000m, which is expected to suit him as well as a return to Sha Tin instead of Happy Valley. Also in his favour is the key booking of Purton. 3 Clement Legend is already a two-time winner this term. He's fit and nearing career-best form again, which holds him in good stead for Monday's assignment. 14 God Of Dragon is looking to snap a streak of two runner-up efforts. He's still in red-hot form and the booking of Joao Moreira is a plus. 7 Seerite Dragon is lightly raced in Hong Kong, but he's given every indication that he'll improve as he steps out over further.

RACE 8 (1,600M) THE HONG KONG CLASSIC MILE

3 Beauty Legacy ran a blinder on debut, scooting up the rail to win at Class 2 level, which is never easy, let alone doing it on debut in the manner he did. He appears to have settled into Hong Kong nicely and his latest trial on the dirt caught the eye. He's the one to beat. 1 Golden Sixty has won an astonishing seven from eight across his short career. He cleared away with the G3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup last time out over 1,400m. The extra furlong wouldn't be a hindrance to him. 2 Champion's Way won six from seven last term, although, he hasn't exactly set the world alight this season. Still, if he manages to recapture his blistering best, he is a chance of testing these. 4 More Than This won his last four races in a row. He's another leading player with big-race jockey Ryan Moore flying in to ride and he's going to get every chance.

RACE 9 (1,400M)

9 Assimilate narrowly missed last time out and he deserves another chance with Purton taking the reins again. Although winless, he's shown steady improvement. 6 Lobo's Legend has is racing well although he's winless. He's placed on a number of occasions, notably last start with de Sousa aboard who retains the ride. 11 Seattle Choice has caught the eye across two outings this season. He was impressive in South Africa pre-import and he's held that condition. Expect he'll settle back in the field but, with a race run to suit, he can rattle home and make his presence felt. 13 Falcon Turbo registered a well-deserved win last start. He's been ultra-consistent all season and there's no reason to suggest this will drop off.

RACE 10 (1,400M) THE CHINESE NEW YEAR CUP

3 Fat Turtle is in excellent form this term, last-start finishing second behind Golden Sixty at G3 level and a repeat of that performance would see him prove difficult to run down. Moreira retains the ride. 13 Perfect Match steps up to Class 1 level for the first time. He's proven in Class 2 and he's shown that he is up to this level. He will have Alex Badel on board. 7 Fast Most Furious was a last-start winner. He closed strongly from the tailend at Class 1 level on the final day of last season. If he's returned this term in good order, which the booking of Purton suggests, then he's going to be in the thick of it. 9 Tornado Twist returns to Sha Tin for the first time since last season. He is a two-time winner at the track and his three runs this campaign have suggested he is ready to progress further.

RACE 11 (1,200M)

2 Super Wealthy is an exciting talent on the rise from the Douglas Whyte yard. He's had two runs for a debut second and a last-start win. The latest was full of merit as he powered clear when favourite. 1 Lucky More is a two-time winner from four. He is in good form and has shown plenty of ability. A forward showing wouldn't surprise anyone. 6 Take What You Need is looking to snap a run of two runner-up efforts. He's hit the ground since his arrival in Hong Kong and it won't be too long before he wins for the first time. 4 All In Mind snared third on debut. His Australian form was excellent as Listed Stakes place-getter and, with Moreira engaged to ride for this, he warrants respect.

• Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club