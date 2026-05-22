It’ll take a good one to beat Rich Man’s World

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) LENOXX found a mountain of trouble when making a forward move last time. Barring a first-time springer, he could be difficult to beat.

(13) ENOY THE RIDE made a promising debut at long odds and should show natural improvement.

(1) SNOW WARRIOR was rested after a modest debut but did find market support.

(12) MFULATHELA was a distant third last run but gets first-time blinkers and can do better.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(9) WAR EMPEROR has been knocking at the door and comes from an in-form stable. The step-up in trip should suit.

(3) THE NAME OF DLADLA has finished runner-up at his last three on the Highveld and stays the trip. He gets first-time blinkers and can go one better.

(6) DOG SOLDIER has made steady improvement and was running on well from a wide draw last time. The step-up in trip should suit.

(4) SOUND OF FREEDOM has been making steady improvement and is another stepping up in trip. The betting could prove a good guide in this line-up.

Race 3 (1,600m)

Competitive handicap.

(8) SIERRA SAGRANDA had some useful form in good maiden company before running out an easy maiden winner. He was all at sea first-up on the Poly and can do better and turn the tables on (5) NEXT OF KIN, who has found one better at his last three outings and has gone close over course and distance.

(2) SERPENTINE FIRE may have found his last two too far. Back over a shorter trip and from a good draw should see him competitive.

(10) MASTER BOMBER has come well of late. He has gone up in the handicap but goes well on this course.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(10) TALK TO THE MASTER has a big weight but has been holding form in useful company. He should be right there.

(8) JP’S PALACE has yet to finish out of the money since being fitted with cheekpieces. He has gone close to stronger and should feature.

(3) MOHAVE PRINCE has come good in blinkers. He is down in class and has Andrew Fortune aboard.

(1) GUY GIBSON has consistent Fairview form and has done well on this course. He has the best of the draws.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) QUERARI DANCER was an impressive winner of the Group 3 Strelitzia Stakes on this course and comes with smart Cape form. She should run another big race.

(5) FLOWER ISLAND has been a comfortable winner of both starts. She comes from a strong stable and has a favourable draw.

(15) PALACE OF ARVERNIA was most impressive on debut and can follow up in stronger company.

(10) VENTURA BOULEVARD made short work of her opposition in her Fairview debut and could be anything.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(6) RICH MAN’S WORLD has been ultra impressive in three starts and made short work of the highly rated Master Magician on this course last time. It will take a good one to beat him.

However, (8) HAUTE COUTURE trotted up by 10 lengths on debut and any market support must be respected.

(9) EGREMONT found solid market support at long odds on debut and landed the gamble.

SA Nursery winner (3) BETTER NEVER ENDS beat a four-horse field in that race but the form has worked out and he can feature.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(7) COSMIC SPEED is coming back to himself and was a close-up third behind stable companion (14) JERUSALEMA RAIN last time. He is 0.5kg better off with the winner and the extra 100m will be in his favour.

The 2025 winner (4) TENANGO has not won in five subsequent starts and has patchy form. But on his day he will be competitive.

(2) O’TENIKWA was second to Tenango in 2025 and has been consistent since. He is well suited to this trip.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(8) ASIYE PHAMBILI has twice been unlucky in this race, But she is in fine fettle to put the record straight after a comfortable win over course and distance last time.

However, she faces champion mare (10) DOUBLE GRAND SLAM who was unlucky not to have finished closer in 2025 after finding traffic. These two look the principal runners.

The 2025 winner (1) MIA MOO comes from a prolific winning stable and she has come well at the right time.

(13) PRINCESS OF GAUL is back over what looks to be a more suitable trip and should feature prominently.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(5) GREEN GATEWAY is lightly raced but has some good form in useful company. He gets first-time blinkers over what looks to be his best trip.

(11) COGNAC needed his last run after a disappointing visit to the Cape. If back to best, he should go close.

(15) KAALVOET has been much improved since being fitted with light aluminium shoes. He won the In Full Flight Handicap at long odds last start and can follow up.

(14) CITY OF LOVE is down in class and has useful form over course and distance. With some relief from the saddle, he should be competitive.