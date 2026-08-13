Italy's Curtis takes McKeown's 50m backstroke world record

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FILE PHOTO: Swimming - European Aquatics Championships - Paris Aquatic Centre, Paris, France - August 11, 2026 Bronze medallist Italy's Sara Curtis celebrates after finishing third in the Women's 100m Freestyle REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

PARIS, Aug 12 - Italian teenager Sara Curtis smashed Australian Kaylee McKeown's 50m women's backstroke world record with a time of 26.63 seconds in the semi-finals of the European aquatics championships in Paris on Wednesday.

McKeown's previous record of 26.86 was set by the five-time Olympic gold medallist at a World Cup meet in Budapest on October 20, 2023.

The record was the first of the 2026 championships.

The 19-year-old Italian swimmer, who studies at the University of Virginia, had won bronze in Tuesday's 100m freestyle but was top seed in the 50m backstroke after setting a European record 27.07 in the Sette Colli meeting in Rome last June.

Russian Alina Gaifutdinova was second fastest in the semi-finals with a time of 26.91 -- the third quickest time in history.

When McKeown set her time in 2023 she was the first person to hold the 50, 100 and 200m backstroke world records simultaneously since World Aquatics started keeping track of the shortest distance in 1997.

The Australian still holds the 200m backstroke record. She lost the 100m record to American Regan Smith in June 2024. REUTERS