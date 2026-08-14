Italian teen Sara Curtis breaks women’s 50m backstroke world record for second time

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Italy's Sara Curtis dives as she takes the start of the final of the women's 50m backstroke swimming event during the LEN European Aquatics Championships on Aug 13, in Saint-Denis, Paris.

PARIS - Italian teenager Sara Curtis broke the women’s 50m backstroke world record for the second time in as many days at the European swimming championships in Paris on Aug 13.

The 19-year-old clocked 26.56sec on her way to gold in the final, a day after lowering the mark with 26.63 in the semi-final to better Australian Kaylee McKeown’s mark from three years ago by 0.23sec.

France’s Mary-Ambre Moluh took silver in 27.06 and Britain’s Lauren Cox bronze, 0.59sec off the pace.

Curtis adds the world record to the short-course European record she set in the event in Poland in 2025.

It was also her second medal of the championships after she took bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle on Aug 11.

Gold medallist Italy's Sara Curtis celebrates winning the Women's 50m Backstroke Final and setting a new world record. PHOTO: REUTERS

Earlier, Olympic champion Kristof Milak set a new European record in the men’s 100m butterfly final.

Hungary’s Milak clocked 49.48sec to snatch gold ahead of world champion Maxime Grousset of France.

Grousset had been leading after the first length but was caught in the final 25 metres finishing in 49.70sec. Swiss Noe Ponti took bronze in 49.93. AFP