Italy throw off weight of the past in landmark win over England

ROME, March 7 - Italy claimed their first-ever victory over England with a landmark Six Nations win on Saturday, putting aside early nerves and overcoming the pressure of expectation to seize their opportunity at the Stadio Olimpico.

It was 33rd time lucky for Italy, who came into the match feeling they had the perfect chance to finally beat England, given their own recent performances and the visitors' poor form.

Italy beat Scotland in their opening game before falling to battling defeats by Ireland and France while England had suffered successive losses to Scotland and Ireland, raising Italian hopes of getting one over on the English.

"We entered the field with a palpable tension, but we believed in it in every second," Italy captain Michele Lamaro told reporters.

"We knew we were in the right condition to beat this England side and in the end we did it.

"Today we felt the expectations, we felt the weight of the past. We knew it was an opportunity we had to seize, and we did it."

It was by no means a vintage Italy display, and they appeared to have run out of gas after falling eight points behind before making the most of their numerical advantage and finishing off the win with Leonardo Marin's try.

"There were moments in the game when we seemed a bit off and they regained their energy a bit," Lamaro said.

"In those moments we looked into each other's eyes and said that we had to resist and gain every inch possible. We found the strength to work and continue to hold on."

NOT A BEAUTIFUL WIN, BUT DESERVED

Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada's first game in charge was a 27-24 defeat by England in 2024 in Rome. Two years on and it was an altogether different story and, while he conceded it was not the perfect performance, he felt his side merited their success.

"These are not nice games and not beautiful, but I think we totally deserve this win," Quesada told ITV.

"To win today, with expectations to win against an amazing England side, is such a big step in our growth. We have to keep our feet on the ground and not get too excited - we have to keep going, but it is a big day for Italian rugby today."

Centre Tommaso Menoncello, who scored Italy's first try and passed to Marin for the second, was overwhelmed with his side's achievement.

"I still can't believe it. I'm very emotional. I dreamed of this moment all week, both the victory and the player of the match award and it happened," Menoncello told Sky Sport Italy.

"We worked incredibly hard throughout this Six Nations to get here and make history, and we did it." REUTERS