Italy stave off Chile comeback in 34-19 rugby home win

Italy lock Niccolo Cannone is tackled during the Autumn Nations Series rugby international test against Chile at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, on Nov 22, 2025.

GENOA, Italy – Italy finished off their rugby Autumn Series with a 34-19 win over Chile in Genoa on Nov 22 but the hosts were made to battle in the second half by the South American visitors before coming out on top in the first-ever meeting between the sides.

The Italians lost 32-14 to South Africa on Nov 15, having beaten Australia 26-19 the previous week, and two wins from three is a satisfactory outcome from their November Tests, despite risking a Chile comeback in a far from convincing performance.

Italy made some early pressure pay when Ange Capuozzo spotted a gap and raced in for a try after 11 minutes which Giacomo da Re converted.

Da Re put over a penalty but hit another attempt off the upright before an Italian maul ended with Tommaso di Bartolomeo's first international try to put the hosts 15-0 up six minutes before the break.

The conversion was missed by da Re and a rare drive into the Italian 22-metre area by Chile ended with a pick-and-go try from Salvador Lues. Tomas Salas converted to make it 15-7 at half-time.

Salas pulled a penalty wide early in the second half but some excellent play by Matias Garafulic led to Nicolas Saab touching down for a try, which Salas converted to make it a one-point match.

A rolling maul ended with another di Bartolomeo try converted by da Re and Italy moved the ball from right to left for the unmarked Monty Ioane to go over in the corner. Ioane was in again nine minutes from time to put some gloss on the score.

Chile’s Clemente Saavedra picked up the ball from the base of a ruck to snatch a late try for the visitors and the South Americans, who have qualified for their second successive World Cup, will perhaps gain more confidence from this Test than the winners. REUTERS