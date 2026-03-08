Italy rejoice after claiming first-ever victory against England

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

ROME, March 7 - Italy pulled off their first-ever win over England at the 33rd attempt with a stunning 23-18 win at Stadio Olimpico on Saturday as the visitors slumped to a third successive Six Nations defeat after Leonardo Marin's try eight minutes from time.

The Italians had beaten every other Six Nations side since joining the competition in 2000 but England had always remained untouchable. This time, Italy sensed their chance had arrived and the win in the Eternal City will live long in the memory.

England had never looked as vulnerable coming into a game against Italy, after back-to-back defeats by Scotland and Ireland, and Steve Borthwick's much-changed side failed to hold onto an eight-point advantage in the second half.

England took a two-point lead into the break after tries from Tommy Freeman and Tom Roebuck, while Tommaso Menoncello went over for Italy and Paolo Garbisi added five from the boot.

Smith sent two penalties over to extend England's advantage and Italy looked to be on the ropes but were revitalised by two Garbisi penalties and England's poor discipline, with Sam Underhill and Maro Itoje sent to the sin-bin.

Italy's Monty Ioane did well to gather a cross-field kick, Menoncello took the pass and raced ahead before finding Marin with an infield pass and Garbisi converted, with England guilty of errors late in the game as Italy held on for a landmark win.

"I felt a little bit of tension before the game, we were pretty nervous," Italy captain Michele Lamaro told ITV.

"We built that sort of confidence into the game, and we stuck to them. We were really close for the whole game, they got the two yellow cards, and we managed to go over the line, and that was it."

BORTHWICK'S GAMBLE FAILS TO PAY OFF

Only six England players were retained from the starting side which lost to Ireland with just three of those remaining in the same position but Borthwick's gamble failed to pay off against a rock-solid Italy who never gave up.

"I think it's on us as players, we have to own the performance," Itoje said.

"This team over the last year has put some good performances together. Of late we haven't, and we just have to face the facts and face the reality and just get back to work."

Garbisi put Italy ahead after 20 minutes, tapping over an easy penalty but England responded five minutes later with Freeman strolling in unchallenged for the try.

Smith put the conversion wide and Italy were back in front after Menoncello burst through a gap and was never going to be caught, raising his arm in celebration before diving in for the try.

Garbisi made no mistake with the conversion but England made some late pressure pay before the break with Smith's cross-field kick sending Roebuck in and Smith converted.

Smith extended England's lead with a penalty after the break before Italian hooker Giacomo Nicotera was sent to the sin-bin and Smith put another penalty over as the hosts looked to be running out of steam.

ITALY BELIEF PAYS OFF

England's Underhill was then given a yellow card for a shoulder-to-head tackle and Garbisi's two penalties pulled Italy to within touching distance.

Itoje's yellow card left his side down to 13 men for a two-minute period but they held on. With England still a man down, however, Italy's belief was unwavering and Marin's try converted by Garbisi put the home side in front.

Italy were roared on by chants of 'Italia, Italia' as they looked to close out the game which they did thanks to England's unforced errors late on, knocking on two uncontested kicks to leave the hosts celebrating a famous win.

England are fifth in the standings on six points, three behind Italy, and Borthwick's side need to beat table-toppers France away in their final game next Saturday to avoid their worst ever Six Nations campaign.

Italy are next at bottom side Wales, where they could win three games in a single championship for the first time. REUTERS