Italy prepared to risk everything against All Blacks

DECINES-CHARPIEU – Italy have never beaten New Zealand before, nor reached the Rugby World Cup knockout stage, but coach Kieran Crowley promised they would risk everything to make history in Lyon on Friday.

Having won their first two Pool A matches against Namibia and Uruguay, the Italians are buzzing. They are in second place with 10 points, three behind hosts France and five ahead of the All Blacks.

But the omens are not good. In 15 previous attempts against New Zealand, the Azzurri have lost every time by an average of more than 50 points.

Crowley, though, promised his side will stay true to their fast ball running game, regardless of the risks.

“We’ve got to show some courage, we’re going to play. We’re not going out there trying to keep the score down, we’re going out there to try to win the game,” the New Zealander said.

France and South Africa have beaten the All Blacks in the last few weeks, the Springboks even clocking up a record score. But Crowley admitted Italy do not have the size to try to replicate the power game of those two teams.

“Different game plans suit different teams. You look at France and South Africa, they’re such big men, they’re massive,” he said.

“The way they play suits them, the way they play probably doesn’t quite suit us. But we’re not going to be stupid about how we play, we are going to kick.”

New Zealand, who lost their first-ever World Cup pool-stage match in the tournament opener against France, know they cannot afford another defeat or they will be heading home with their tails between their legs before the competition even reaches its business end.

“They’re in a situation, the same as us, they need a win to move on,” added Crowley of his countrymen.

“They’re going to try and plant themselves physically on us and try and really intimidate us and bully us. They’ll come direct and come hard.”

All Blacks coach Ian Foster agreed.

“That’s rugby! Everyone’s trying to do that, they’ll be trying to do that to us. It’s a physical game,” he said.

And All Blacks captain Ardie Savea added with a smirk: “If you’re not physical, it’s going to be a long day!”