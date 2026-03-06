Italy make three changes for England game, Capuozzo out and Brex returns

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Italy - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, Britain - March 9, 2025 Italy's Juan Ignacio Brex gestures to the fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

March 5 - Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada has made three changes to his starting side to face England in their Six Nations clash in Rome on Saturday, with fullback Ange Capuozzo out injured while centre Juan Ignacio Brex returns to the team.

Capuozzo missed Italy's opening two games after fracturing his finger in December before returning to the side for the loss to France two weeks ago, but picked up a shoulder injury late in that game. Lorenzo Pani comes back in having filled the role against Ireland.

Brex was in the Italy side which won their opening game against Scotland but sat out the defeats to Ireland and France for personal reasons. He will resume his regular partnership with Tommaso Menoncello at the Stadio Olimpico.

Scrumhalf Alessandro Garbisi came off the bench in Italy's three Six Nations games this year and has been promoted to the starting team against England where he will line up alongside his flyhalf brother Paolo.

Alessandro Garbisi replaces Alessandro Fusco who is named among the replacements. Tommaso Allan is also on the bench, with the flyhalf returning to the squad for the first time since an injury suffered against South Africa in November.

Alessandro Garbisi scored the opening try against England two years ago, which was Quesada's first game in charge. That match ended in a 27-24 defeat and Italy are seeking their first-ever win over England having lost all 32 previous meetings.

Italy's hopes have been boosted by their own impressive performances coupled with England's defeats to Scotland and Ireland, with coach Steve Borthwick making nine changes to the side heading to Rome.

Italy team:

15-Lorenzo Pani, 14-Louis Lynagh, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Tommaso Menoncello, 11-Monty Ioane, 10-Paolo Garbisi, 9-Alessandro Garbisi, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Manuel Zuliani, 6-Michele Lamaro (captain), 5-Andrea Zambonin, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Simone Ferrari, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Tommaso di Bartolomeo, 17-Mirco Spagnolo, 18-Muhamed Hasa, 19-Federico Ruzza, 20-Riccardo Favretto, 21-Alessandro Fusco, 22-Leonardo Marin, 23-Tommaso Allan. REUTERS