Italy make four changes for Uruguay clash in Nice

Italy will bring in Lorenzo Pani, Alessandro Garbisi, Niccolo Cannone and Marco Riccioni for the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash against Uruguay at the Stade de Nice on Thursday, making four changes from their opening 52-8 win over Namibia.

Coach Kieran Crowley has moved Ange Capuozzo to fullback, with Pani coming in on the wing, and Tommaso Allan at flyhalf to face a Uruguay side which impressed in their 27-12 loss against France.

The two Garbisi brothers start, with Alessandro taking over from Stephen Varney at scrumhalf. The Cannone brothers also make the side, with Niccolo replacing lock Dino Lamb.

Prop Riccioni comes in for Simone Ferrari, while back row Sebastian Negri will make his 50th appearance for Italy.

Hosts France, New Zealand and Namibia are the other teams in Pool A.

Italy team: 15-Ange Capuozzo, 14-Lorenzo Pani, 13-Juan Ignacio Brex, 12-Paolo Garbisi, 11-Montanna Ioane, 10-Tommaso Allan, 9-Alessandro Garbisi, 8-Lorenzo Cannone, 7-Michele Lamaro (captain), 6-Sebastian Negri, 5-Federico Ruzza, 4-Niccolo Cannone, 3-Marco Riccioni, 2-Giacomo Nicotera, 1-Danilo Fischetti

Replacements: 16-Luca Bigi, 17-Federico Zani, 18-Pietro Ceccarelli, 19-Dino Lamb, 20-Manuel Zuliani, 21-Giovanni Pettinelli, 22-Alessandro Fusco, 23-Paolo Odogwu. REUTERS

