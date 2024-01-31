Italy in ‘reconstruction’ after chastening World Cup, says fly-half Tommaso Allan

PERPIGNAN – Italy head into the Six Nations as rank outsiders following a dismal Rugby World Cup, but fly-half Tommaso Allan says they have the talent to turn things around as they prepare to kick off against England on Feb 3.

“I think we’re capable of doing well in the tournament this year,” the 30-year-old told AFP.

“We have some really dangerous three-quarters and forwards who are good with the ball. Now we’ve got a new coach and a new staff. We’re a team in reconstruction. We’ll have to adapt, and quickly.”

It is fighting talk from a nation that has struggled since the day it joined the old Five Nations in 2000.

Italy have never come close to winning the title, their highest finish coming in 2013 when they came fourth.

On the flip side, they have taken the wooden spoon in nine of the last 10 years with just 13 victories in 120 matches. Since 2013 they have won twice.

The World Cup was even more catastrophic as they were hammered 60-7 by France and 96-17 by New Zealand.

“Those two defeats were a lesson to players who thought we were better than we were,” said Allan, adding that Italy had the “youngest squad” at the World Cup but the results speak for themselves.

Since then coach Kieran Crowley has given way to the former Argentina fly-half Gonzalo Quesada, whose track record includes a Top 14 title with Stade Francais and taking Jaguares to the Super Rugby final.

“He’s got a good CV,” said Allan. “Gonzalo has a slightly different point of view to Kieran, a little more focused, but he also wants us to keep our DNA and that’s a good thing.”

The fly-half has also brushed off the calls for Italy to be replaced in the Six Nations by Georgia or Portugal which became especially loud during a nightmare 36-game losing streak from 2016 to 2022.

The Italians have a point to prove in the competition. Their ambitions do not yet reach to winning a first Six Nations title but Allan, who has 79 caps to his name, is eager to rack up at least one win on home soil.

“I’d like to win a match in Italy, in Rome, because the only match I’ve won with the national side (in the Six Nations) was in Scotland in 2015,” he added.

“I hope we can do it against England or Scotland.

“All the players and coaches have changed a lot. It’s always like that after a World Cup, so we’ll see. But I think we can do it this year.” AFP