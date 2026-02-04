Italy foils Russian cyberattacks targeting Olympics

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

An embassy, as well as websites linked to the Winter Olympics and hotels in Cortina d’Ampezzo were targeted, said Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

ROME - Italy has thwarted a series of cyberattacks targeting its foreign ministry facilities, including an embassy in Washington, as well as websites linked to the Winter Olympics and hotels in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Feb 4.

“These are actions of Russian origin,” Mr Tajani said in remarks confirmed by a spokesperson.

“We prevented a series of cyberattacks against foreign ministry sites, starting with Washington and also involving some Winter Olympics sites, including hotels in Cortina,” he said.

An Italian police cybersecurity team dedicated to the Games has been operational since Jan 26, “aimed at protecting critical infrastructure and monitoring the network, both for public order and to prevent potential terrorist threats”, police said earlier.

Specialists were present across the area hosting the Games, from Sondrio to Belluno, Milan, and Trento, it said.

The Games will be spread out across northern Italy.

The sports programme begins on Feb 4 while the Games officially start two days later. REUTERS, AFP