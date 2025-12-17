Straitstimes.com header logo

Italy drop Australian-born skipper who helped seal maiden T20 World Cup berth

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cricket - South Africa v Australia - Fourth Test - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - April 2, 2018 Australia’s Joe Burns in action REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Cricket - South Africa v Australia - Fourth Test - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - April 2, 2018 Australia’s Joe Burns in action REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Follow topic:

Dec 17 - Joe Burns, the former Australian cricketer who masterminded Italy's fairytale qualification to their maiden T20 World Cup, ‍will ​miss the tournament after being ‍dropped by the Italian Cricket Federation (FCRI) amid contractual wrangles.

Burns captained the ​side ​that booked a maiden T20 World Cup berth in July through European qualifiers, setting up the nation's tournament ‍debut in India and Sri Lanka from February 7.

However, ​the FCRI said Burns ⁠will not be a part of the World Cup squad, with South African-born Wayne Madsen to lead the side instead.

"Although preliminary contacts ​regarding his (Burns) availability have been made in recent weeks, no final ‌agreement has been reached ​and, as a result, no contract has been formalised," the FCRI said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At the same time, internal technical and organisational assessments have led to Wayne Madsen being identified as the most suitable choice to ‍lead the team."

The federation did not elaborate on ​what issues concerning team stability had influenced their decision but said ​Madsen will lead Italy in the ‌upcoming tour against Ireland before they head to the World Cup. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.