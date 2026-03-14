Italy chasing history without complacency after England win, says captain Lamaro

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March 13 - Italy secured their first ever win over England last weekend but heading into the final day of this year's Six Nations, there is no room for complacency, captain Michele Lamaro said on Friday, with another milestone within reach against Wales.

The Italians were in celebratory mood in Rome after a 23-18 win against England, but in a Six Nations which has delivered so many storylines, Lamaro wants his side to write another chapter in their rugby history.

France, Scotland and Ireland can all still win the title on Saturday, while Italy, who beat the Scots in their opening game, have a chance to do what no other Italian team has done since joining the competition 26 years ago.

"We want to keep making history," Lamaro said.

"We've never had three wins in a Six Nations and we know we have an opportunity that many would love to have, so we have a duty to go to Wales and produce our best performance for that very reason."

England were the only Six Nations side Italy had never beaten, and after getting that monkey off their backs there is a danger of relaxation setting in.

"It's always a slightly delicate moment because there was a lot of tension that eased a bit after the England game," Lamaro said.

"We knew it was an important match, we wanted to get the result, but we're also aware that to have a really great Six Nations we'll need a huge performance this weekend, and that's what motivates us more than anything."

Italy were far from their best against England, yet still won, while winless Wales have looked impressive in defeats by Scotland and Ireland. In Cardiff, Wales will come in with confidence and desperate to finally get a win.

"They've played two very good matches in the last two rounds, and to put Wales under pressure we'll need the best Italy, the best version of ourselves," Lamaro said.

"But we have the confidence to say that if we put everything we can on the pitch with real precision, we can get some satisfaction out of it.

"We've achieved a great result, but for this to be a Six Nations we remember for the rest of our lives, this match will be the most important one." REUTERS