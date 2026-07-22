Italian FA chief stays in touch with Pep Guardiola over coaching vacancy

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ROME – The head of Italy’s football federation has confirmed he held discussions with legendary coach Pep Guardiola over the vacancy at the Italian national side, but added he was “not sure that this will come about”.

In an interview with website Cronache di Spogliatoio (Dressing Room Chronicles) published on July 22, Giovanni Malago, who was elected president of the Italian Football Federation on June 22, confirmed that talks had taken place.

Asked whether the budget for the coach’s salary could be increased in Guardiola’s case, he said: “Yes, and that is the exception for obvious reasons.

“I won’t go into detail here but it’s not sure that this will come about.

“However, I still believe it was the right thing to do. It was important to open a dialogue and keep it alive.”

Guardiola has first-hand knowledge of Italian football, having played for Brescia and AS Roma from 2001 to 2003.

Already at a low ebb, Italian football was sent into a tailspin in March after the men’s national team failed for a third consecutive time to qualify for the World Cup.

The Azzurri have been crowned world champions four times, with their last triumph coming in 2006.

Guardiola, 55, stepped down at Manchester City at the end of last season after a glittering decade at the Etihad Stadium. His trophy list includes six Premier League titles and one Champions League crown.

According to Italian media reports, former Italy internationals Andrea Pirlo and Roberto Mancini – who guided the Azzurri to the Euro 2020 title – are also being considered as candidates to coach the national team, who face Belgium in the Nations League on Sept 25.