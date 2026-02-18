It should pay to follow Ancient Wisdom

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Race 1 (2,600m)

(2) BATTLEGROUND is a course-and-distance specialist with good recent form at a higher level off his current mark, so he will be hard to beat in this grade.

(6) EUPHRATES and (5) MILITARY MOVES are maturing stayers closely matched on recent form. Both have shown enough to pose a threat, especially under light weights.

(3) Vesuvio can make his presence felt.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) GALAXY QUEEN finished a career-best second over this trip last time and will not need to improve much in first-time blinkers to open her account.

(7) STORM BALLET should have a role to play if building on improved recent efforts.

(2) FUTURE GAMBLE remains open to improvement after a break and can get involved too.

(4) IN BETWEEN is on the up.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(7) GIMMETHESPOTLIGHT confirmed the promise of his 1,400m debut fourth with a fast-finishing second over this trip after a break. With further progress likely, he will be a tough nut to crack.

(9) STATUS is open to any amount of improvement following an absence after an encouraging introduction.

(1) QUEVANO has the form and experience to keep the selection honest.

(10) TOP FLOOR made a nice debut and can go well first-up.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(2) PRESSONREGARDLESS showed his form and well-being with a career-best performance to win a Listed race last time over slightly further. He is equally effective over track and trip so a resultant five-point penalty is unlikely to prevent another bold showing.

(5) DOITWITHDIAMONDS is course-and-distance suited and capable of playing a leading role.

Stablemate (3) ALMOND SEA ventures beyond 1,160m for the first time but could pose a threat after a career-best victory in her last start.

(10) WINDS OF CHANGE, along with returning duo (1) BACK IN BUSINESS and (4) JUST BE LEKKER, are weighted to be competitive.

Race 5 (1,450m)

(4) DRIVELIKEAMASTER acquitted himself competitively at a higher level over 1,200m last time and a repeat of that effort over this extended trip off an unchanged mark could suffice in this grade.

(7) FOSTINOVO and (1) TURBO POWER are consistent performers at this level, so will likely have a say in the outcome too. Both are lightly raced 3yo geldings.

(2) GOT THE FEELING and (11) MY LUCKY CHARM appeal most of the remainder.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(3) SAKURA HANAMI has improved in two starts with headgear fitted and is open to further progress on her handicap debut, so it could pay to side with her over this extended trip.

(4) SPIRITRIX fluffed her lines last time but remains open to improvement on her return trying this distance for the first time.



(5) WAITING ON CHARLIE is not without claims.

(6) MISTY METAL is unbeaten over course and distance but has to raise her game at this level.

(7) WINDS OF GRACE, (8) BELL OF ANGELUS and (9) ROYAL HORIZON complete the shortlist.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(4) ANCIENT WISDOM caught the eye when a fast-finishing second in a similar contest last time over 1,800m. A repeat of that effort could suffice.

Recent Listed second (5) KISSING MACHINE ought to play a leading role off an unchanged mark.



(1) FUTURE DATE is better than her last start suggests and will likely give a better account of herself reunited with Muzi Yeni.

(6) AZALEAS FOR ALL has a bit to find on recent form, but is not without a say.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(2) LITTLEMISSSPLENDID was outrun late when third in a 2,400m Listed race recently and a return to this shorter trip should suit, even off a three-point higher mark.

Fellow class-dropper (1) BACK FROM WAR also has form at a higher level off her current mark, so could fight out the finish with the benefit of her rider’s 1.5kg allowance.

(10) FALCONFLY and (4) OPEN SESAME are open to improvement trying this distance for the first time. As such, they should not be taken lightly.

Hard-knockers (3) ANNEWITHAN E and (11) PARTY PUNCH have the form and experience over this distance to make their presence felt too.

Race 9 (2,000m)

A case can be made for several of these, though none appeal more than (2) FORCE PUBLIQUE whose runner-up effort over 1,800m at this level last time gave the impression that this extended trip will suit.

(11) FULL GO, (4) FUTUREWOLFF and (10) CASUS BELLI are experienced hard-knockers with sufficient means to threaten the selection, especially as they are in receipt of weight from their younger rival.