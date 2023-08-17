It’s waltzing Matildas despite Australia women’s soccer World Cup semi-final loss to England

SYDNEY – Like millions of other Australians, Ms Emily Pettett, a 40-year-old Sydneysider, had never taken much interest in the national women’s soccer team – the Matildas – until this year’s Women’s World Cup.

But she watched the team play their first game against Ireland – which they won 1-0 – and from then, she did not miss another minute of their subsequent games.

On Wednesday night, Ms Pettett, who works in logistics for a fashion company, went to an overflowing pub in the Sydney suburb of Bondi to watch the Matildas play in a World Cup semi-final against England. It was the first time an Australian team – men’s or women’s – had advanced this far in a World Cup.

“I didn’t realise until this World Cup how great women’s soccer was,” Ms Pettett told The Straits Times.

“I’ve been watching the men’s team for 20 years, but I didn’t think the women’s team would be as good a quality... It’s just as good as the men’s.”

Ms Pettett said the Matildas have been a constant topic of conversation among her friends, family and colleagues, likening the excitement around this World Cup to the Sydney Olympics in 2000.

“Everyone is talking about it,” she said.

In the end, the Matildas’ fairytale run ended on Wednesday, as the team lost 3-1 to England.

The front page of Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph, referring to Matildas’ captain Sam Kerr, described the game as a “Heart Breakerr”.

But the disappointment was matched by praise and gratitude for a team that has captivated the nation and changed the way that this sports-obsessed country views women’s soccer and women’s sports.

The significance of the Matildas’ achievement at this event, which was hosted by Australia and New Zealand, is difficult to overstate.

In Australia, soccer is widely played but has always been considered a second-tier spectator sport, behind Australian rules football, rugby league, ruby union, and cricket.

Among the few fans who did rally behind soccer, the Matildas always played second fiddle to the men’s team, with the women’s league attracting meagre crowds and inferior pay.