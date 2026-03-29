It could pay to stick with Rich Man’s World second-up

Race 1 (1,100m)

(1) RED WAVE must have a big winning chance. He is very consistent and this looks to be the perfect race for him to exit the maiden ranks.

(6) JOUEUR DE FLUTE has been rested for 76 days. He is better than his last performance behind District Master. The drop in trip is key. If he does not need the run back from a small break, he will go close to winning.

(3) HEDRIVESMECRAZY has run two nice races with the blinkers fitted. He should be competitive on his current form. Watch him closely.

(2) VOLEGOV was extremely disappointing last time, but he can surprise them all on his best form. Include him in all bets.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) MARGATE ran a lovely race on debut behind Shezaripper. She was very green early in the race but flew home late to finish just over three lengths behind them on the line. With improvement expected from this filly, she will take lots of beating.

Keep a close eye on these well-bred first timers (7) EL COHETE, (3) MARY CASSATT and (1) ROMAN ROMANCE.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(2) VIBE CHECK ran a cracker behind Lady Jean at Kenilworth last time. He is a beautiful colt with lots of ability. There is no doubt that he can win a race like this.

(9) TAG AND RELEASE quickened up smartly to run a good race behind Winter Pirate last time. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,200m. In hope that this run has not come too soon for him, he will go close to winning.

(10) LAVA STRIKE ran a fair race on debut behind Rich Man’s World last time. He will improve tons going into his second run. Watch him closely.

(7) SOUNDSOFSYMPHONIES has been rested for 128 days. He was slightly slow into stride on debut when staying on well late behind Querari Dancer. He can only improve.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(4) RICH MAN’S WORLD quickened away from his field to win in style on debut. He looks every inch a smart colt in the making and should be winning again.

(7) MY BONNY BOY finished just over eight lengths behind Rich Man’s World last time, even though he is 3kg better off at the weights, he will find it tough to turn the form around.

Well-bred horses (3) BLACKBIRD and (5) HAPPY WINTER are making their debut, so the market will be your best guide.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(8) BLUE LAGOON has been rested for 124 days. Her form is excellent. If she does not need the run after a small break, she will go close to winning.

(3) REDLIGHT LANE ran a fair race behind Peaches And Cream last time. The blinkers have been fitted, and she drops in trip to 1,200m. Watch for sharp improvement.

(5) SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE has been rested for 156 days. Her two runs have been good, and even though the 1,200m trip is on the short side for her, she will be doing some good work late.

(7) NTIBINDI improved nicely to finish just over two lengths behind Miss William when last seen at Durbanville on Aug 30, 2025. This does not look to be the strongest race on paper, and she could sneak into the quartet.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(2) SPANISH VERSE stayed on really well to finish second last time. He should get the perfect run from a good draw, and he can be right there in the finish on his current form.

(3) GOLD GOLD BABY quickened like a train late to finish just over one length behind April Fool’s Day last time. If she brings her last run to the track again, she will go close to winning from a neat draw.

(1) QUIET PLACE ran a much better race with the blinkers fitted last time. He has a good draw and the blinkers stay on, so he will be competitive.

(8) FREQUENT TRAVELLER has run some fair races lately. He will need lots of luck in the running from a tricky draw, keep a close eye on him.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(1) FOLLOW YOUR HEART was disappointing behind Whirlwind at Kenilworth last time. The drop in trip to 1,000m could be key, and if he bounces back to his best form, he can definitely win a race like this.

(7) FLYING FINLEY ran a great race in a strong field at Durbanville last time. He will be just off the speed early and will be flying at them late. Include him in all bets.

(8) MOODY BLUE won a gutsy race last time under a terrific ride from top jockey Richard Fourie. Even though he was given six points, he should remain competitive.

(2) TRAILFINDER finished just over four lengths behind Spirit last time. That was his first run out of the maiden ranks. He looks progressive, and the drop in trip to 1,000m will help his chances.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(5) UNA THE UNICORN ran a super race behind Dream Searcher at Durbanville last time. She will be cherry ripe for this race. If the gaps open at the right time, she will go close to winning at a decent price.

(7) JOU LEKKER DING will love the drop in trip to 1,400m. She always has a winning chance at this level; include her in all bets.

(3) MY ONLY WEAKNESS stayed on beautifully for third last time. She is in good form and has a good draw. She will be competitive.

(4) ALLTHEBOYSIVELOVED has all the ability in the world. She has dropped even further in the ratings, so she can sneak into the places on her best form.

Race 9 (1,400m)

This is a tough race with many winning chances, go wide.

(1) MUTINY IN HEAVEN quickened up well late to finish just under five lengths behind Fast Train last time. That was his first run back after a lengthy break, he will love the step-up in trip to 1,400m. He could be some decent value in this tricky race, so watch him closely from a good draw.

(2) CAESAR’S RANSOM has been rested and gelded. He has run two top races in succession. If he does not need the run back from a small break, he will be right there in the finish from a neat draw.

(4) SUPER VIKING has been rested and gelded. He ran a lovely race behind District Master at Kenilworth last time. He is improving with every start, include him in all bets.

(8) CHARLIE BUCKET ran a cracker behind Greenchoice last time. If he settles early, he will run a big race again.