It could pay to follow the progress of Rifle Queen

Race 1 (1,160m)

(2) EMERALD COUNTESS confirmed the improvement of her previous start (with blinkers) by finishing a career-best second last time. A repeat of that performance with the headgear retained could suffice.

(4) TRAIL RUNNER and (3) SAVARA’S PRINCESS also filled the runners-up berth in their most recent outings. Both have the form and experience to fight out the finish.

(7) GIMMESUMLUV would have come on appreciably with the benefit of an encouraging introductory outing.

Race 2 (1,160m)

The well-related (1) SPACE MISSION has performed consistently over further. But the drop-back in trip, with blinkers fitted, could eke out the improvement that would be needed to shed his maiden tag in a race that will not take much winning.

(2) MONKEY’S WEDDING had valid excuses for a disappointing last start but could pose a threat if he bounces back to his earlier form.

(3) TRURO LEGACY is open to improvement, so could get into the picture too.

Newcomer (7) MUSICAL WARFARE would not have to be special to make his presence felt either.

Race 3 (1,160m)

It could pay to follow the progress of the unexposed (6) RIFLE QUEEN, who was second in a Listed race on her reappearance and remains open to improvement.

(2) BJORN IRONSIDE and (1) WINDS OF CHANGE boast solid form credentials over track and trip, and both are weighted to be competitive.

(3) CHAPBOOK and stable companion (8) KAALVOET have shown enough qualities to make their presence felt, as have (4) LEAD THE CHARGE and the well-weighted (11) TINA LOVELACE. Keep safe.

Race 4 (2,400m)

(3) DOUGLAS DRAGON could hardly have been more impressive when winning over course and distance last time. On the evidence of that performance, a six-point penalty and slight step-up in class should not prevent another bold bid for victory under a 1.5kg claimer.

(4) ENFLAME, (1) NEBRAAS and (2) BATTLEGROUND are proven stayers with the means to expose any chinks in the selection’s armour.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(4) CASUS BELLI and (7) CREPUSCOLO are closely matched on recent form. Both are consistent performers at this level and should play leading roles.

(2) PEACE TREATY ran a decent fourth in a mile race at the Vaal on Jan 29, but is also closely matched with those rivals.

Last-start runner-up (6) FULL GO and hard-knocker (9) HAT FURIOUS (fitter after comeback run) can make their presence felt, along with recent maiden winner (1) WORLD ORDER, who remains open to improvement on his handicap debut, even under top weight.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) ACCEPT COOKIES was a close-up second in a similar contest last time, conceding 4kg to the progressive four-year-old winner Littlemissmillion. She is 0.5kg worse off with the re-opposing (6) WARNING SOUND but will likely confirm her superiority over the inconsistent latter.

(7) MOUNTAIN HIGH, class-dropper (8) FIRE IN HER SOUL and the lightly raced (9) CAPE SAFFRON are not taken lightly under handy galloping weights.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(6) INTO DANCING caught the eye when a fast-finishing fourth over 1,450m last time. This extended trip, coupled with her rider’s 4kg allowance, should suit her down to a tee.

(5) SIGRID SWING and (4) SCARLETT HEART are closely matched on recent form and both have the means to pose a threat.

(3) ALTA CAPITANA has improved in two starts with blinkers fitted and should remain competitive over this shorter trip.

Race 8 (1,400m)



(1) MICHAEL FARADAY and (7) GOLDEN ASPEN are consistent hard-knockers with the form and experience at this level to fight out the finish.

the consistent (8) VAVA VEGAS, with blinkers refitted, last-start winner (9) ZOOMBOMBER and class-dropper (5) EIGHT HATS have shown enough to play leading roles too.

Race 9 (1,400m)



(8) TINTIN annihilated his rivals when winning a 1,200m maiden. The extra 200m could unlock any amount of further improvement, so it should pay to follow his progress.

Class-droppers (5) CHIEFTAIN’S SHIELD and (6) JABARI THIMBA have form at a higher level and will keep the selection honest.

(1) JUNIPER GREEN, (2) COPPOLA and (4) IMPACT INVESTOR are all better than their recent performances suggest.