Ismadi bows out after 11 years of training

The Ismadi Ismail-trained Leong Ma Biscuit (Wong Kam Chong) claiming the Enrich Stakes A race (1,200m) in style in Ipoh on Dec 28.

Trainer Ismadi Ismail was glad to be back in the winner’s circle – for one last time – at the final meeting of the 2025 Malaysian racing season, before he wraps up 11 years of his training career.

And for good measure, he fired in a double with Leong Ma Biscuit in the highlight event, the RM30,000 (S$9,490) Enrich Stakes A race (1,200m) and outsider Magic Mandy in the Open Maiden contest (1,200m) in Ipoh on Dec 28.

The 63-year-old Malaysian, who began race-riding in 1983, was a former champion jockey and recorded several feature successes in Singapore and Malaysia before he hung up his boots in 2008.

In 11 years of training since 2014, Ismadi has had his fair share of winners, but his career highlight remains the 2016 Group 1 Perak Derby (2,400m) with Littlebitofjoy.

More recently, Ismadi also won the 2024 Perak Community Shield (1,200m) with Quicken Away.

After 42 years in the racing industry, he decided to call it quits in October.

“I will miss racing of course, but I told my owners in October that I will quit from November onwards actually,” said Ismadi, who is enjoying his holidays in Kuala Lumpur.

“The owners are good people, but they are not getting new horses, and with the increasing fees, it’s not sustainable in the long run.

“All my 15 horses goes to my B-trainer WK (Weng Kuan) Yan, and he will take over them from January.

“He’s a nice guy that’s been with me for a few years now and he has some new owners with him too.”

Both winners scored from pillar to post in their respective races.

A six-year-old son of Belardo, Leong Ma Biscuit (Wong Kam Chong) went for broke after jumping well from barrier 3.

Groovy (Lim Shung Uai), No More Delay (Salee Saad) and Superb Luck (Troy See) were close in attendance behind the leader.

Turning for home, Leong Ma Biscuit ($42) hung on to a narrow lead from Superb Luck – who was kicking strongly on the rails – and No More Delay on his outside.

At the 200m, Leong Ma Biscuit found a second wind before pulling away to a two-length win from Superb Luck, who beat No More Delay by a short head into third.

Two races later, Magic Mandy opened her account at big odds of $89.

The Fleet Review mare was neglected in the market second-up after she was unplaced on debut in a Class 4A race (1,200m) on Dec 6.

The four-year-old had Hafis Saari in the saddles for the first time. They made good use of gate 1 to lead in the back straight, albeit Magic Mandy was slightly green and had the tendency to hang out at one point.

But Saari had her under good control and, when they turned for the judges, there was no looking back as Magic Mandy dashed clear for a five-length victory from her closest rival, Good Luck Boss (Jackie Chuah).

The Brian Dean-trained Classic Legend (Aiman Abdul Roni) finished another 1¾ lengths away in third.

Magic Mandy’s first win did not surprise Ismadi though.

“She’s an up-and-coming mare and can do better next year,” he said.

“Leong Ma Biscuit ran against a weaker field this time and he won well.”

It was a red-letter day for Saari after he posted a quartet of wins at the 12-race meeting.

Besides Magic Mandy, the young Malaysian also scored aboard Flying Fighter ($14) in the Class 5A race (1,600m), Official ($49) in the Class 5B event (1,400m) and Brandenburg ($73) in the Class 4A contest (1,400m) in the last race.

