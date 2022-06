"The fringed panties", is how the Associated Press reported it. But this, you sense, was not appropriate Wimbledon vocabulary. You somehow think they'd modestly prefer undergarments. If such a thing had to be mentioned at all.

Either way, as the legendary story goes, they weren't pleased by the lace the designer Ted Tinling tacked onto Gussie Moran's knickers in 1949. "As Wimbledon rules forbade us to use colour," said Tinling then, "I thought a little lace trimming might look nice."