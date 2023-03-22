Is it over for Joseph Schooling?

On the back of Schooling’s decision to withdraw, ST’s Hard Tackle dives into the inevitable discussion on whether we have seen the last of our Olympic winner.

Former national swimmer David Lim and Tao Li - Asian Games winner and a former teammate of Schooling’s - join ST sports reporter Deepanraj Ganesan to discuss Schooling’s current predicament, if retirement is on the cards and how Schooling’s decline could have been prevented.

Highlights (click/tap above):

3:20 On Joseph Schooling’s current predicament of training while serving national service

7:38 Have we seen the last of Schooling at a competitive level?

9:58 Could Schooling be targeting an Asian Games return?

15:40 Understanding Schooling’s regression

21:00 What lessons can be drawn from this saga?

Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg) & Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

---

---

