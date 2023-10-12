Irish World Cup dream threatened by Beauden Barrett's Gaelic football background

PARIS – New Zealand’s Beauden Barrett seeks revenge against the Irish in Saturday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final but the All Blacks star owes a debt of gratitude to Ireland because he learnt the basic skills – thanks to Gaelic football.

The 32-year-old fullback has lost more than he probably would care to recall against the Irish, though he was part of the team that destroyed Johnny Sexton and his teammates in the 2019 World Cup quarter-finals.

It is, however, the historic home series loss to Ireland in 2022 that has raised Kiwi hackles – Ireland coming from 1-0 down to win 2-1.

That was the start of their 17 Test match-winning run and Barrett was licking his lips in anticipation of ending it in their last-eight clash at the Stade de France.

“We learnt a lot during that series, it was a challenging time, some of the most challenging times we’ve faced as an All Black team, and personally, losing the series in our backyard,” said Barrett before the Irish thrashed Scotland to book their date with them in the last eight.

“So, if it’s Ireland in the quarter-finals, it’s going to be great because there are a lot of us who are pretty keen to get one up on them and still we’re hurting from what happened last year.”

Barrett may have learnt a lot from that series, but it won’t be the first time the Irish have taught him lessons.

What he learnt was much earlier, though, and it helped him hone his skills when he came with his family to live in Ireland at the age of eight.

His father, Kevin Barrett, had secured a job as a farm manager in Ballinacree, County Meath, an hour’s drive north of Dublin.

The sole sport at their school was Gaelic football which involves kicking a round ball. So Barrett junior’s ability to kick the ball cross-field for teammates to catch and touch down was learnt from those early days.

“I have no doubt, you can claim fame to that!” Barrett junior told The42.ie in 2016.

While the five Barrett boys enjoyed their time in Ireland, their initial reception at school was one of amazement at their attire, as their father recounted.